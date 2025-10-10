SAF Files Brief in 18-20 Handgun Purchase Ban Lawsuit Following Fifth Circuit Victory

SAF and its partners secured a landmark victory in the case before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals – a win the government chose not to appeal.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and its partners have filed a brief in support of their proposed judgment in Reese v. ATF, SAF’s challenge to the federal 18-20-year-old handgun purchase ban.

SAF and its partners secured a landmark victory in the case before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals – a win the government chose not to appeal. The case now has returned before the district court for entry of a judgment and injunction in SAF’s favor. SAF is joined in the case by the Louisiana Shooting Association and Firearms Policy Coalition.

“What’s at stake now is the scope of the injunction – meaning, which young adults will be able to exercise their rights,” said SAF Director of Legal Operations Bill Sack. “Although it chose not to appeal the Fifth Circuit’s ruling, it is now the ATF’s position that the scope of relief should be so narrow as to cover literally no one. That position is contrary to well-settled law. SAF sued on behalf of its members, and the relief SAF won in the Fifth Circuit flows to those very members. All SAF members should be covered by this injunction.”

As the brief states, “Following Supreme Court precedent, (the district court) should now enter judgment that grants complete relief to the Plaintiffs — which under binding precedent means extending that relief to all of Plaintiffs’ affected members, both now and on an ongoing basis.”

“SAF’s victory in this case rightly applies to all of our members, and that is precisely what this brief makes clear,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “The government cannot continue to trounce on the Second Amendment rights of young adults by trying to avoid the practical effectiveness of an injunction mandated by a federal circuit court.”

