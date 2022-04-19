Safety Issues for Roadside Workers in Miami

One of the most prevalent safety issues for roadside workers is visibility.

Roadside workers in Miami are especially at risk for accidents. These workers are very vulnerable, and they often stand just a few feet away from fast-moving traffic. Unfortunately, many drivers in Miami choose not to slow down when approaching construction zones, even when clearly advised to do so by traffic signs and workers. This negligence can result in serious injuries or fatalities. If you are a roadside worker in Miami, it’s important to remain safe at all times.

However, sometimes it’s impossible to avoid being injured, even if you’re carefully following all the necessary safety protocols. In this situation, it makes sense to get in touch with a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney in Florida. These legal professionals can help you recover compensation for your injuries, either through a workers’ compensation claim or via a personal injury lawsuit. With their help, you can hold negligent drivers accountable and receive the funds you need to cover your medical expenses.

Visibility

One of the most prevalent safety issues for roadside workers is visibility. This is especially true in the dark, when drivers cannot clearly see workers who might be carrying out tasks on the road. Even early morning light can pose significant issues for motorists, especially seniors with bad eyesight. In a professional work environment, roadside workers are always instructed to wear high-visibility clothing to help prevent potential accidents. This clothing is bright orange, green, or yellow, and it is emblazoned with reflective stripes. If your employer fails to provide you with this equipment, they may be held liable.

Blind Spots

Blind spots should be avoided at all costs when working on the roadside. This can be challenging, especially when heavy machinery and construction vehicles are constantly on the move. Workers should be trained to avoid the blind spots of these vehicles, and operators should be instructed to regularly check their mirrors for workers nearby. This can be especially problematic when dump trucks and other commercial vehicles arrive at the worksite, since the drivers of these vehicles may not have the same level of safety training compared to workers on the site.

Lack of Planning and Organization

A clear, coherent safety plan can make all the difference. The person responsible for site safety should take into account all possible hazards before workers are allowed to begin their tasks on the roadside. Accidents are often the result of poor organization, communication, and planning.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Miami area for a qualified personal injury attorney, look no further than The Law Offices of Mario Trespalacios. Over the years, we have helped many injured victims in Miami pursue justice, and we have worked on many cases involving construction injuries. With our assistance, you can hold negligent drivers accountable while also striving for a settlement that adequately reflects the true extent of your injuries. Book your consultation today.