Saliva Test May Detect Brain Disorders Early

Saliva analysis shows promise for detecting several neurological disorders early.

Scientists in South Korea has developed a new way to check for several brain disorders using a small sample of saliva. The method may help doctors find conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and schizophrenia earlier than many current tests allow. Early detection often helps doctors begin treatment sooner, which may improve care and long-term health for patients.

The work was led by Dr. Sung-Gyu Park at the Korea Institute of Materials Science, along with researchers from Korea University and The Catholic University of Korea. Their findings were published in the journal Advanced Materials, a well-known publication in the field of materials science. The study has drawn interest from researchers and doctors around the world because it shows a new way to study changes in the body linked to brain disease.

Current testing for many brain disorders often relies on blood samples, spinal fluid testing, or expensive brain scans. Some of these methods can be uncomfortable, time consuming, and costly. For example, spinal fluid tests require a needle placed in the lower back. Brain scans such as PET imaging are also expensive and not always easy for patients to access.

The newly developed system works in a different way. It studies tiny changes in proteins that appear in saliva. Proteins are small building blocks in the body that help cells function. When certain brain diseases develop, these proteins can change shape or structure. These changes may appear before clear symptoms develop.

To study these shifts, the scientists built a platform that uses special microscopic structures made from copper oxide and gold. When saliva touches these tiny structures, proteins attach to them. This creates very small areas known as hotspots. Inside these hotspots, weak signals from the proteins become much stronger, allowing researchers to measure them.

The system uses a technique called Raman signal detection. Normally, the signals from proteins are extremely faint and hard to measure. In this system, the signal becomes more than a billion times stronger. This makes it possible to detect small structural changes in proteins that older methods often miss.

One important part of the research involved studying how proteins clump together. Some brain disorders are linked to a process called protein fibrillation. This means the proteins shift from single units into long fibers. Detecting this change can help scientists tell whether disease processes may be taking place in the body.

The research team tested the method using saliva samples from 44 patients who had epilepsy, schizophrenia, or Parkinson’s disease. Another 23 healthy individuals were included for comparison. All samples were collected with help from St. Vincent’s Hospital in South Korea.

After analyzing the samples, the system was able to tell the difference between healthy participants and those with brain disorders with high accuracy. In many cases, the results were correct more than 90 percent of the time. In some cases, accuracy reached close to 98 percent.

Scientists involved in the study say the results are important because the system focuses on structural changes in proteins instead of simply measuring how much protein is present. That difference may help identify disease patterns that other tests overlook.

Dr. Park explained that this type of testing may signal the start of a new approach to checking brain health. A simple saliva sample could provide clues about disease activity without the need for costly scans or invasive procedures.

Another researcher involved in the project, Professor Ho Sang Jung of Korea University, noted that the technology may eventually move beyond hospital settings. Because the test uses a small sample and a compact sensor system, there is interest in building portable diagnostic tools. These tools could be used in clinics, smaller medical centers, or even at home in the future.

The research team plans to continue developing the technology so it can be used in everyday medical care. Work is underway to design portable Raman sensor devices that can provide results quickly. The scientists also hope to work with medical technology companies to move the system toward commercial use.

If future studies confirm the early findings, saliva testing could become a simpler way to screen for certain neurological disorders. A quick, low-cost test may help doctors detect warning signs earlier and guide patients toward treatment before symptoms grow more severe.

