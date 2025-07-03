San Diego Criminal Defense Firm Helps Military Servicemember Avoid Life Sentence in High-Profile Murder Trial

“This case is a reminder that every defendant, regardless of what they’re accused of, has a constitutional right to due process, and that a courtroom is the only place where guilt or innocence should be decided,” Shapiro said.

EL CAJON, CA — A San Diego military servicemember is back in uniform after a local jury found him not guilty of all charges in a high-profile murder case involving a fatal stabbing in East County. The verdict came after a hard-fought trial in El Cajon, where the defense successfully argued that their client acted in lawful self-defense.

The client, a U.S. Navy petty officer, had been in custody for over 18 months, facing a possible life sentence after being accused of killing the estranged husband of his romantic partner. The case involved an emotionally charged confrontation at a shared residence, and allegations of domestic abuse, with prosecutors pushing for a murder conviction. The defense team, led by David P. Shapiro Criminal Defense Attorneys, argued that the client’s actions were both necessary and legally justified.

“This was never about revenge or aggression,” said Managing Partner David P. Shapiro. “This was about someone trying to protect himself and someone else during a sudden, violent attack. Thankfully, the jury saw through the noise and applied the law correctly.”

According to court testimony, the altercation began when the alleged victim unexpectedly returned home and confronted the defendant and his partner. Witnesses testified that the man began punching the defendant in the head and later retrieved a metal pole before charging again. During the struggle that followed, the defendant used a folding knife in what he described as a last resort to stop the attack. Emergency services were called, and the defendant remained on scene until law enforcement arrived.

“The facts were clear. The law was clear. And our client’s decision to defend himself was not only lawful, it was the only reasonable choice he had in that moment,” Shapiro added.

After less than a full day of deliberations, the jury rejected both the murder charge and the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter. The client was released from custody shortly after the verdict and is now preparing to return to active military service.

The trial, which included testimony from multiple eyewitnesses and detailed forensic analysis, was a striking example of California’s self-defense law in action. Under California Penal Code § 198, a person may lawfully use deadly force if they reasonably believe they or another person are in imminent danger of being killed or suffering great bodily injury.

“This case is a reminder that every defendant, regardless of what they’re accused of, has a constitutional right to due process, and that a courtroom is the only place where guilt or innocence should be decided,” Shapiro said.

The case adds to a growing list of high-stakes victories for David P. Shapiro Criminal Defense Attorneys, one of San Diego’s leading defense law firms. The firm has successfully defended clients accused of everything from homicide and sex crimes to federal drug trafficking and white-collar offenses. Their reputation for strategic, trial-ready representation has made them a trusted name in complex criminal defense.

“Justice doesn’t just happen. You have to fight for it,” Shapiro said. “And we’re proud to have done that here, for a man who served his country, and deserved the chance to clear his name.”