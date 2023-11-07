Sara S. Jawad Appointed to Leadership Role for Hillsborough County Bar Association Young Lawyers Division

As a chair of the Member Services Committee, Sara will play a role in shaping the division’s initiatives, enhancing the professional growth and experience of its members, and fostering connections within the legal field.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Associate Sara S. Jawad was named a chair of the Member Services Committee for the Hillsborough County Bar Association (HCBA) Young Lawyers Division (YLD), where she will serve a one-year term. Sara’s appointment reflects her continued passion for supporting emerging legal professionals.

The HCBA YLD promotes professionalism and ethical conduct, provides guidance and support to new lawyers, provides educational opportunities for members, organizes programs and events of interest to young lawyers, and encourages community involvement. As a chair of the Member Services Committee, Sara will play a role in shaping the division’s initiatives, enhancing the professional growth and experience of its members, and fostering connections within the legal field.

“I am proud to be appointed as a chair of the Member Services Committee, where I can support and make an impact on other young lawyers in their professional journeys,” Sara said.

Sara’s commitment to the legal profession extends beyond her involvement at the HCBA. She is also a member of the Tampa Connection Class of 2023 and the Hillsborough Association of Women Lawyers Leadership Academy Class of 2022. In addition, Sara is a Host Committee Member for Equality Florida’s Annual Tampa Bay Gala. Her active community involvement demonstrates she is an asset not just within the HCBA but within the broader legal community as well.

Sara is a member of Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where she works with clients to balance their needs with the available remedies necessary to arrive at realistic and sustainable goals. Sara focuses her practice on advising board members and professional managers of condominium and homeowners’ associations in a variety of matters, including collection and foreclosure, covenant enforcement, and bankruptcy and creditors’ rights.

