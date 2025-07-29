Sarah Johansson Appointed to Head of Legal Product at Theo Ai to Accelerate Predictive Legal Intelligence

Johansson brings a deep background of litigation strategy, legal operations, and product development to scale AI solutions for modern legal teams.

Palo Alto, CA – Theo Ai, the AI-driven prediction platform for litigation, Big Law, and General Counsels, has announced the promotion of Sarah Johansson to Head of Legal Product. Johansson brings her wealth of experience in both traditional litigation and emerging legal technologies, to lead the legal product vision and execution for Theo Ai as the company continues to expand into new areas of legal practice.

Johansson’s career spans work with both attorneys and judges (Rosling King LLP, London) in high-volume civil and complex commercial cases, having achieved multimillion-dollar outcomes across jurisdictions. Her legal grounding is complemented by an international education. She is a Merit Scholar having graduated with an LL.M. from Georgetown University Law Center and with an LL.B. from Queen Mary University of London.

Since joining Theo Ai, Johansson has played an integral role in building out the predictive legal engine that enables legal teams to forecast case outcome and settlement value with greater confidence and speed. As Head of Legal Product, Sarah Johansson brings both strategic insight and industry experience to a role that is critical for building trust in emerging legal technologies. She has spent the past year traveling to client sites across the country, sitting directly with legal departments to understand their workflows, pain points, and expectations. This hands-on engagement ensures Theo Ai’s legal product meets the high technical standards of modern legal teams in addition to being deeply aligned with how legal teams actually operate.

“Sarah’s talent for translating legal complexity into product clarity is exceptional,” said Theo Ai Co-founder and CEO, Patrick Ip. “We highly value her unique blend of strategic insight, technical proficiency, and in-depth legal knowledge that has enabled the team to build a legal tool that professionals trust.”

Unlike more established categories like contract review and drafting, legal analytics is a newer and more complex field — one where trust in the accuracy and reliability of results is paramount. Johansson’s ability to bridge the gap between legal expertise and product development is precisely the kind of leadership the industry demands as AI tools increasingly shape legal practice.

“I’m thrilled to step into this expanded role within the Theo Ai team, especially during a pivotal moment for the organization and the legaltech industry as a whole,” said Johansson. “ Theo Ai is helping practitioners make more informed decisions based on data, not just instinct or precedent. It’s a chance to move the industry forward in a way that enhances clarity. AI advancements have also given us the opportunity to build a more ethical legal system by uncovering patterns, biases, and blind spots that may otherwise go unexamined.”

Johansson’s leadership promotion comes at a time when Theo Ai is gaining significant expansion within legal firms and litigation finance. With recent milestones including a $4.2M seed round and a strategic partnership with Mustang Litigation Funding, Theo Ai is redefining how legal professionals engage with and adopt AI for critical workflows.

About Theo Ai

Theo Ai is the first predictive engine designed by technical and legal professionals to forecast the outcome of legal disputes. Its AI models are trained on historical case data and incorporate real-time analytics with predictive modeling to deliver accurate and actionable insights. Theo Ai is meeting the most critical need for legal professionals – offering accurate case outcome predictions, backed by data. To learn more and join the waitlist for Theo Ai, visit: https://theoai.ai/#product