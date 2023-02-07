Sarah M. Glaser Elected President of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay Board of Directors 

“I am honored to serve this inspiring organization that has improved the lives of so many families and pets in our community,” Sarah said.

TAMPA, FL – Shumaker Partner Sarah M. Glaser has been elected President of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay Board of Directors, where she will serve a three-year term. Sarah has served on the board since 2021, holding multiple roles, including Vice President (2022-2023), Development Committee Chair, Governance Committee Member, Planned Giving Committee Member, and Tuxes and Tails Committee Member.

“The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is one of Florida’s oldest nonprofit organizations, and its mission is to end animal homelessness and provide care and comfort for companion animals in need,” said Chief Executive Officer Sherry Silk. “The Board of Directors and I are pleased for Sarah to serve as our Board President.”

“I am honored to serve this inspiring organization that has improved the lives of so many families and pets in our community,” Sarah said. “Numerous members of our Shumaker community have already volunteered, donated, and shown their support for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. I encourage anyone looking to become involved to reach out to me to learn more.”

Focusing on health care law and commercial litigation, clients turn to Sarah for sound strategic advice. She counsels businesses, business owners, and employees from a variety of industries, including health care, banking and financial institutions, manufacturing, transportation, and distribution.

On the health care side of Sarah’s practice, she serves as part of a team of outside counsel for a large local hospital handling a full range of regulatory, compliance, transactional, contract, and business matters.

