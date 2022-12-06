School Bus Accidents and Seeking Forms of Damages

Crashing with a school bus could mean you might incur more severe injuries and damages to your vehicle.

All vehicle accidents are different, and the same goes for bus accidents. That said, what happens when a school bus crashes vary on the details and involved parties. Still, if you or a loved one has been injured in a school bus accident, you can still receive compensation for any injuries you experienced.

If you want to know more about school bus accidents and the forms of compensation you’re entitled to, this article will teach you everything you need to know and how your attorney can help your case.

Bus Accidents Can be Severe

Being of a bigger vehicle, school buses carry more passengers than the typical motor vehicle. But what does this mean for your accident? Crashing with a school bus could mean you might incur more severe injuries and damages to your vehicle. Additionally, you may have to deal with injuries, including the following:

Whiplash

Back pain

Concussions or traumatic brain injuries (TBIs)

Loss of extremities

Mental trauma

Fatality

Depending on the severity of your injury, you might have to contact many qualified lawyers to ensure the one you pick knows how to handle your case and grant you the compensation you deserve.

Injuries you experience in a school bus accident might be physically and emotionally hard for you to recover from, and it may be expensive to get medical treatment.

You Can Seek Many Forms of Compensation

Vehicle accidents, especially those larger ones like busses, can leave you with many injuries and expenses. While trying to have your damages covered, you can sue for compensation from the liable party.

In that case, you’ll need professional help from attorneys who specialize in bus accidents. For example, if you’re from Indianapolis, you can reach out to Indianapolis Bus Accident Lawyers, and they’ll assess your case and determine the amount of compensation you’re entitled to while you recover from injuries.

Another thing you could do is report the school bus driver or company to your city’s bus system. Again, you can make a complaint to Indiana Public Transit System – INDOT, so they can prevent similar irregularities in the future.

That said, damages are divided into two categories: economic and non-economic damages. Economic damages include monetary expenses due to the accident, such as:

Loss of wages

Loss of employment

Medical costs

Funeral costs

Non-economic damages, on the other hand, refer to physical or mental injuries, such as:

Loss of quality of life

Disfigurement

Pain and suffering

Loss of companionship

Regardless of the injuries incurred, you can always seek compensation, though it’s best if you work with an attorney. If you reach out to Indiana Bus Accident Lawyers, they’ll handle any legal paperwork to ensure you have sufficient time to recover from any wounds while also helping you gather evidence to support your claim.

A Lawyer Can Help You Build Your Case

Although you have two years to file a lawsuit after a bus accident, you’ll most likely need legal help to advise you with further steps. You have to fill out many documents and paperwork, but your lack of law knowledge might limit you from supporting your case.

That’s why you have to talk to a law firm, preferably someone like Indianapolis Accident Lawyers, to start your lawsuit as soon as possible. Instead of doing it alone, you can hire legal representation to fight on your behalf for your compensation.