School Principal Still in Position After Alleged Harassment

Principal is able to keep his post despite sexual harassment allegations.

Headmaster Toby Belfield of the private boarding facility, Ruthin School in Denbighshire, North Wales, is really involved with the female students – perhaps too much so. Cat Hughes said she was just 15 when the married 47-year-old began to message her on Instagram. She wasn’t surprised, because she had already been told by others at the school that they had received texts from the principal allegedly calling them “naughty” and “gorgeous.” Belfield wrote Hughes, “I’m thinking about you. I just wanted you to know.” When Hughes ran into problems at home, Belfield used his position to offer her free boarding, telling her, “I’m your ‘father’ now.”

When Hughes turned sixteen, the headmaster’s message began to get more explicit, and he began to talk about sex, relationships, and babies. He said Hughes looked like a “model” in her school blazer and joked she was “breaking my heart.”

And, despite these allegations, Belfield still remains in his position. Hughes, older now and more open about her experiences, said in a recent interview, “It is shocking he has not been sacked for what he has done. He has ruined my life. He should be sacked. He knew I was vulnerable. At the time, school was the be-all-and-end-all for me. I was having problems at home and he offered me a free boarding place.” She continued, “When he started messaging me, I thought it was weird, but I thought I had to reply because he was my headteacher. I was scared he would kick me out if I blocked him. School, my friends and teachers were my family at that time, I was scared he could take it all away.”

Despite being investigated by social services as well as two separate school inspections concluding the students “at risk of harm,” the law states “only governors” at the school are able to dismiss staff members. Ruthin’s governors, known as the Council of Management (COM), have stated they are pursuing “ongoing external investigations” and that “the principal has not been carrying out his role while these investigations are ongoing.” He has not, however, been terminated.

Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams announced she would “shut down the school if appropriate action is not taken by the COM.”

“It beggars belief that he can still be in post,’ Hughes mother Susan, said. “How can he be allowed to send inappropriate text messages to pupils, especially boarding pupils, some of whom are thousands of miles from home, without fear of reproach? It’s a terrible loophole in legislation. It’s wrong. Because my daughter was at private school she had no protection or rights.”

Belfield also reportedly had a strict “no relationships policy” at the school and threatened to expel anyone who did not abide by it. He even threatened a girl, telling he would use his position to report a supposed relationship to her father and saying, “I don’t want to see you with him. I worry, definitely, about you and sexual behavior. You might need my support and you shouldn’t risk not having it.’

To another girl, he wrote, “All the boarding staff have been told you are a potential sexual threat to young boys!!!! Your reputation is damaged at the moment. And that matters to me a lot.”

