Scientists Use Fruit Flies to Study Addiction

Genetically altered fruit flies reveal how taste and genes influence drug addiction.

Researchers have developed a new way to study addiction using fruit flies. These tiny insects, often used in science experiments, now play a surprising role in helping us understand how people become hooked on drugs like cocaine. A group of scientists at the University of Utah found a way to get fruit flies to voluntarily consume cocaine, something they wouldn’t normally do. That’s because in the wild, flies avoid it. Cocaine is a plant toxin, and flies have sensors in their limbs that help them steer clear of bitter or dangerous substances. Even when exposed to cocaine, they still didn’t go for it—until scientists figured out how to switch off the flies’ ability to taste bitterness.

Once those taste sensors were turned off, the flies started choosing sugar water mixed with cocaine over regular sugar water. They didn’t need much time, either. After just 16 hours of exposure, the flies showed a strong preference for the cocaine-laced drink. This breakthrough gives scientists a powerful way to study how addiction forms and which genes may be involved.

Fruit flies and humans actually have more in common than most people think when it comes to biology. Flies share a large number of disease-related genes with people—around three-fourths, in fact. They also react to cocaine in similar ways. Low doses make them more active, while high doses knock them out. Because flies are small, reproduce fast, and are easy to study in large numbers, they are a helpful tool in research, especially when trying to learn more about complicated conditions like drug addiction.

In the past, studying addiction has mostly been done using mice and rats, which takes more time and resources. Now that scientists have a model that works in flies, they can test far more genes in a much shorter time. This may speed up the search for possible treatments for cocaine use disorder, which affects around 1.5 million people in the U.S. alone.

The research also shows how addiction is tied to the brain and how it responds to repeated exposure to drugs. By turning off just one kind of nerve in a fly’s leg, the whole behavior of the insect changed. That’s a big clue that small parts of our nervous system can have a major impact on whether someone becomes addicted.

Once scientists learn which genes are involved in this behavior in flies, they can look for similar patterns in mammals, including humans. Then, those genes can be studied more deeply to see whether they could be targeted by medications. This step-by-step approach is a faster, more affordable way to find answers to questions that have puzzled scientists for years.

While this research focuses on cocaine, the lessons learned could also apply to other kinds of addiction. By better understanding how choice, taste, and brain activity work together, researchers hope to find better ways to help people who struggle with drug use.

The study, supported by several national research institutes, shows how tiny fruit flies could help us fight one of the biggest public health problems today. What started with a simple question—why won’t flies drink cocaine?—has led to a new way of looking at addiction. And even though it’s still early, the work has already opened the door to discoveries that may someday lead to better treatments for those who need them most.

