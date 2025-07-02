Scorpion and Clio Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Law Firms Grow with Clarity and Confidence

Partnership connects marketing and case management to deliver full-funnel visibility, faster intake, and higher ROI.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – Scorpion, the leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for law firms, announced a strategic partnership with Clio, the legal industry’s most trusted cloud-based legal technology platform. As part of the collaboration, Scorpion has been named Clio’s sole Preferred Marketing Partner, while Clio becomes Scorpion’s sole Preferred Software Partner for legal services.

This first-of-its-kind partnership solves a long-standing problem for law firms: the disconnect between marketing efforts and client outcomes. Through exclusive product integrations, connecting Scorpion’s AI-powered marketing platform with Clio’s legal operating system, firms can now gain full funnel visibility, making it easy to see what marketing efforts are leading to retained clients and real revenue.

With more than 500 shared customers, Clio and Scorpion are building on a strong foundation of proven impact. Firms using both platforms report significantly faster lead response times and greater visibility into the full client acquisition funnel, translating into more efficient operations and higher conversion rates. As leaders in their respective fields, Scorpion and Clio now have deeper product alignment and a joint roadmap of innovation designed specifically for law firms.

Law firms already using both Clio and Scorpion are seeing meaningful improvements in how they attract and convert clients:

“Scorpion’s integration with Clio has been an absolute game-changer for our firm. It has saved us countless hours by automatically capturing leads and seamlessly syncing them into our case management system. What used to take multiple steps — and risked things slipping through the cracks — now happens effortlessly.” – David J. Dischley, Dischley Law, PLLC “One of the biggest advantages is how seamlessly we can now tie our marketing efforts to actual revenue. Instead of relying on surface-level metrics, we can see exactly which channels and campaigns are driving retained clients and meaningful growth. This level of detail helps us refine our strategies, allocate resources more effectively, and ultimately improve ROI. Understanding our data at this depth has given us a competitive edge. It ensures we aren’t just making assumptions about what works—we have the clarity to double down on what truly drives results.” – David Zwanetz, Shapiro Zwanetz & Lake “With Clio powering our operations and Scorpion optimizing our marketing, we’re not just getting more leads—we’re getting the right ones, and we know exactly where they’re coming from.” – Shannon Hoskovec, Sandia Family Law

This kind of visibility and efficiency is what the expanded partnership is designed to scale, giving more firms access to the tools and data they need to grow with clarity and confidence.

“Our partnership with Clio sets a new standard for what law firms should expect from their marketing partners,” said Jamie Adams, Chief Revenue Officer at Scorpion. “Together, we’re developing new integrations and products that, for the first time, allow law firms to clearly connect their marketing efforts directly to actual case outcomes with full clarity on what’s working and why. It’s a level of transparency and impact that hasn’t been available before, and it gives our clients a serious advantage. By partnering with Clio, we’re helping law firms grow with more confidence, less guesswork, and the kind of data-driven strategy others simply can’t match.”

As client expectations rise and competition intensifies, firms are under pressure to maximize both operational efficiency and marketing ROI. Many still juggle siloed platforms, manually log lead data, and struggle to measure what’s driving cases and revenue. The Scorpion + Clio partnership ends that inefficiency with:

Clear ROI from Every Marketing Dollar: Track every step from lead to retained client with full-funnel reporting that ties campaigns directly to actual cases, not just clicks or calls.

Website leads from Scorpion automatically sync into Clio Grow, eliminating manual entry and accelerating client follow-up. Better Data-Driven Decisions: With real-time performance data from Clio Manage, campaigns are optimized based on what delivers the most value for firms.

Streamline the conversion of marketing leads into active cases within Clio’s case management system. Targeted Growth Through AI: Scorpion’s proprietary AI identifies and targets high-value prospects, helping firms reach the right clients and avoid wasted spend.

“This partnership is rooted in a shared focus on client success and a commitment to transforming how law firms grow.”, said Reagan Attle, Chief Marketing Officer of Clio. “Built on years of serving mutual customers, we’re now taking that partnership deeper, empowering firms to leverage their data by connecting marketing insights with case outcomes. Together, we’re unlocking a future where every decision is smarter, every client experience is stronger, and growth is both measurable and repeatable.”