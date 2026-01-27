Scorpion Named a Badged TikTok Marketing Technology Partner

This new partnership strengthens Scorpion’s ability to help SMBs activate smarter, more efficient advertising on TikTok.

SALT LAKE CITY/PRNewswire – Scorpion , the leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for local businesses, announced it has joined the TikTok Marketing Partners Program as a badged Marketing Technology Partner. This milestone enhances Scorpion’s ability to help small and medium-sized businesses confidently build a presence and optimize performance on TikTok through Scorpion’s integrated marketing platform.

“It’s no secret that TikTok is a very unique space. It’s where culture often happens and is being created. And local businesses should be a part of that,” said Ashlie Kim, Senior Vice President of Advertising at Scorpion. “This partnership gives our customers the ability to easily show up, reach more of their audience, and improve their performance. We’re very excited for what this can do for the businesses we help.”

With more than 1 billion monthly active users globally1, TikTok has become one of the most influential platforms for businesses looking to reach and engage modern audiences. Through this deeper integration, Scorpion provides businesses with automation, data-driven insights, and simplified workflows designed to support teams that often operate with limited time and resources. It also signifies TikTok’s recognition of Scorpion for quality, scale, and innovation.

TikTok’s Marketing Partners Program connects businesses with trusted providers that offer innovative technology and strong integrations to help them succeed on the platform. This approach makes TikTok advertising more accessible for SMBs by allowing them to advertise through their agency’s familiar tools and proven service models.

As a TikTok Marketing Technology Partner, Scorpion now offers:

Streamlined TikTok campaign creation and management

Optimization tools built specifically for SMB performance

Integrated reporting and insights for real-time improvements

Automated workflows that reduce operational complexity

Scaled support designed for businesses across local markets

“Businesses of every size are looking for trusted, efficient ways to activate on TikTok. Our Channel Sales Partners bring the technology, automation, and expertise needed to meet that demand,” said Lorry Destainville, Head of Product Partnerships at TikTok. “Their deep integrations and scaled service models extend the reach of TikTok’s ad solutions across industries, enabling more brands to succeed and grow with TikTok.”

Learn more about the Marketing Technology Partner Program through TikTok’s announcement: https://ads.tiktok.com/business/en/blog/channel-sales-partners .

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leader in helping local businesses succeed through RevenueMAX, a complete collection of digital marketing solutions created to drive maximum revenue to local businesses. Scorpion is pushing the industry forward past a focus on leads and toward a focus on what truly matters: revenue growth. Backed by award-winning AI and more than 20 years of marketing expertise, Scorpion wins local businesses more customers, more revenue, and most importantly, better ROI. With Scorpion, there’s no guesswork, only growth. Learn more at Scorpion.co .

¹ Source: TikTok Internal Data, Global, June 2025