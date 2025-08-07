Scot A. Hinshaw Named President of the Rotary Club of Toledo 

“Service above self is more than a motto—it’s a mission that Scot embodies,” said Jaci Bugaj, Executive Director at the Rotary Club of Toledo.

TOLEDO, OH – Shumaker Partner Scot A. Hinshaw has been named President of the Rotary Club of Toledo, one of the largest and most active Rotary chapters in the world. A dedicated member since 2015, Scot’s election as President is a reflection of nearly a decade of service and leadership within the organization.

Scot’s long-standing commitment to the Rotary Club of Toledo includes his recent role as President Elect of the Board of Directors (2024–2025), Vice President (2023-2024) and numerous other leadership positions: Co-Chair of the New Member Committee (2016–2017), Co-Chair of the Constitution Committee (2017–2018), Chair of the Member Engagement Committee (2018–2019), and Board Member since 2019.

“Service above self is more than a motto—it’s a mission that Scot embodies,” said Jaci Bugaj, Executive Director at the Rotary Club of Toledo. “Scot’s dedication to the Toledo community is extraordinary, and as President of the Rotary, he will continue building on our shared commitment to leadership, service, and connection.”

A seasoned litigator and trusted advisor, Scot has practiced law for over 25 years with a focus on employment and labor law and commercial litigation. He has served as lead counsel in jury trials, injunction hearings, and arbitrations across the country and argued cases before both the District of Columbia and Sixth Circuit federal Courts of Appeals. Scot has also led high-stakes labor negotiations on behalf of employers in proceedings with unions such as the Service Employees International Union and the United Food and Commercial Workers, and he has successfully defended against numerous union grievances before labor arbitrators.

“I am humbled and honored to be elected President of the Rotary Club of Toledo,” said Scot. “This organization has been a cornerstone of both my professional and personal life, and I’m committed to advancing our mission of ‘Service Above Self’ while continuing the vital work we do in the Toledo community.” In addition to his Rotary leadership, Scot also served as Chair of the Labor and Employment Law Section of the Toledo Bar Association from 2022-2024.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.