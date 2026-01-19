Second-Gen Americans: How to Help Your Parents Avoid Immigration Scams and Bad ‘Advice’ Online

Finally, build a safer referral habit. Community recommendations matter, but do not stop at “my neighbor used them.”

To avoid immigration-related scams, many second-generation Americans become their parents’ ‘family firewall’ like the person who slows things down, verifies credentials, and prevents the family from losing money or making a mistake that could have serious immigration consequences.

That role is important. A scam can drain savings, expose private documents, and cause missed deadlines if someone submits the wrong forms or tells your parents to skip a hearing.

Scammers often target immigrant parents because language barriers make it difficult to understand the fine print and because fear makes ‘quick fixes’ tempting.

Add to that social media algorithms that reward viral ‘tips,’ and misinformation can circulate for weeks in Facebook groups or WhatsApp chats.

This article shares safe ways to get help with immigration and a 10-minute routine you can do with your parents so your family can pause, check, and protect what you’ve built.

Why immigration scams spread faster online now

Immigration issues are very important, and scammers take advantage of that pressure to act quickly.

A common practice is identity theft: a fake profile is created with the name, photo, and videos of a real solicitor, and then messages are sent to people who comment asking for help.

The conversation usually shifts to WhatsApp or text messages, where the scammer asks for passport photos and money.

Some common phrases used to pressure people are:

‘I have inside contacts at USCIS or the court.’

‘Your case is guaranteed, pay today.’

Pressure to pay is another telltale sign. The FTC warns that paying for immigration help with gift cards, money transfers, payment apps, or cryptocurrency is a clear sign that you are dealing with a scammer.

Remember this: real legal help explains the steps and risks; scams sell certainty and speed.

Who can legally give immigration advice (and who can’t)

Before you give your parents information on how to avoid bad ‘advice’ online, remember one clear rule: in the United States, only specific professionals are allowed to give immigration legal advice.

The two categories you can trust

In general, you should treat only these as legitimate sources of immigration legal advice:

Licensed attorneys (in good standing with a U.S. state bar), and

DOJ-accredited representatives who work through a DOJ-recognized nonprofit organization.

If someone cannot clearly prove they fall into one of these categories, your safest move is to pause and verify before your family pays, signs, or shares documents.

“Notario” ≠ attorney in the U.S.

In many Latin American countries, a notary may be a legal professional. However, in the United States, notaries public are not authorized to provide legal advice on immigration matters.

The ABA’s Fight Notario Fraud project explains how this confusion harms immigrant communities and points victims to resources.

This applies to individuals who promote themselves as ‘consultants,’ ‘travel agents,’ ‘immigration assistance providers,’ or ‘document preparers,’ but who begin telling your parents which forms to file, what to say, or what strategy to use. It is important to know the difference so you don’t get scammed.

The 10-minute “Verification Routine” you can do with your parents

You don’t need to memorise immigration law to protect your family. What you need is a repeatable routine that you can follow together before you or anyone else pays money, signs papers, or submits documents.

Step 1 — Verify the person

If the person says they are a lawyer, look up their license on the state bar website in the state where they claim to practice.

If the person says they are a DOJ-accredited representative, verify them through the DOJ Recognition & Accreditation (R&A) roster reports.

DOJ publishes rosters listing recognized organizations and accredited representatives, including options organized by state and city.

This is one of the fastest ways to verify an immigration attorney’s credentials—or confirm a nonprofit representative is legitimate.

Step 2 — Verify the story

Scams often sound like “good news” wrapped in urgency:

“Everyone qualifies now.”

“I can get you a work permit in 30 days.”

“This is a secret program the government doesn’t advertise.”

Teach your parents to treat “guarantees,” “special relationships,” and “secret shortcuts” as red flags. A trustworthy professional will talk about eligibility, evidence, risks, and timelines without promising an outcome.

Step 3 — Verify the money

Before paying any amount, demand:

A written agreement that explains services and fees

Itemized receipts for every payment

A payment method you can track (not “cash only”)

If someone pressures your parents to pay by wire, crypto, gift cards, or a payment app “right now,” stop and verify again. These are common scam payment methods flagged by the FTC.

The 10-minute verification routine

☐ I confirmed the person is a licensed attorney (state bar) or on the DOJ R&A roster.

☐ The name, phone, and address match the official listing.

☐ Nobody promised a guarantee, special contacts, or secret shortcuts.

☐ I have a written agreement and a clear fee list.

☐ Payment is traceable; no crypto/gift cards/wire pressure.

☐ I kept copies of forms, receipts, and messages.

Red flags your parents should treat as an immediate stop sign

Use this list as your “government impersonator scam red flags” and your “fake immigration lawyer on social media” warning signs:

“Don’t go to your hearing, I’ll go for you.”

“Sign blank forms; I’ll fill them in later.”

“Give me your passport; I’ll keep it until your case is done.”

“Pay today by crypto/wire/cash only or you’ll lose your chance.”

A DM right after your parent comments on a lawyer’s post, pushing them off-platform to WhatsApp or text

A message claiming to be from USCIS or “the court” asking for payment through social media

USCIS maintains an Avoid Scams Resource Center and shares examples of common scam tactics.

If your parent feels rushed or afraid to ask questions, that feeling is a warning, not a reason to move faster.

If you think your family was targeted: what to do next

If there are signs that your parents have been victims of a scam, the first thing to do is to protect the evidence and report it quickly. Reporting it can help stop the scammer and protect other families.

Preserve proof

Save receipts, contracts, screenshots of profiles and messages, and proof of payment (including wire details or app handles). Stop sending money and don’t hand over more documents “to fix it.”

Report it (without waiting)

Here are some practical options for reporting an immigration services scam:

EOIR Fraud and Abuse Prevention Program (from the U.S. Department of Justice): This program focuses on misconduct connected to immigration legal services, especially fraud involving immigration courts, fake “representatives,” and unethical or unauthorized practice. Email: EOIR.Fraud.Program@usdoj.gov.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC): the primary US agency that collects consumer fraud complaints. Filing a report with the FTC also creates a clear record that your family was a victim of fraud, which may be helpful if you need to document what happened later on. Report at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

USCIS: their reporting system is designed to receive information about possible fraud, scams, and misconduct related to immigration applications or false statements. Submit a report using the USCIS reporting form.

USA.gov: USA.gov does not investigate scams directly, but it helps you choose the correct agency based on the type of fraud. Use “Where to report a scam” to find the right place

How second-gen kids can “future-proof” parents against bad online advice

Create guardrails your parents can follow even when you are busy.

Start a shared note (or WhatsApp message) with three rules:

Trust “.gov” instructions over viral videos. Verify every helper through the state bar or DOJ roster. No money, documents, or signatures until you verify together.

Consider creating a small “immigration folder” for your parents, paper or digital, with copies of receipts, filings, and official notices. If something feels off, that folder makes it easier to verify facts, switch to legitimate counsel, or report a problem without scrambling for proof.

Then practice one script your parents can use: “Thank you. I don’t decide today. My child will verify your credentials first.” That script lowers pressure and blocks urgency.

Finally, build a safer referral habit. Community recommendations matter, but do not stop at “my neighbor used them.”

Treat every referral like a first contact and do your verification routine. That is the safest way to handle the immigration consultant vs attorney problem without turning your family into easy targets.

If your family is in Virginia and wants reliable guidance, you can also explore options to work with a licensed immigration lawyer who is transparent about credentials, fees, and next steps.

Quick FAQs (optional, 200–250w total)

Is a notary public the same as a lawyer? In the United States, a notary public is not a lawyer and cannot provide immigration legal advice. The ABA’s Fight Notario Fraud resources explain why the term is confusing and how families can protect themselves.

How do I check if someone is DOJ-accredited? Check DOJ’s Recognition & Accreditation roster reports and confirm the person and the nonprofit organization are listed. DOJ also explains that accreditation is tied to a specific recognized organization.

Where can I report an immigration services scam?

It is possible to report offences through various channels: EOIR, at EOIR.Fraud.Program@usdoj.gov; to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov; submit tips through USCIS reporting tools. If you are unsure which report fits your situation, USA.gov’s “where to report a scam” tool can point you to the best agency for that type of fraud.