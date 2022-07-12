Seeking Rehabilitation Damages After Facing a Head Injury

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are nearly 3 million emergency department visits each year that are related to traumatic brain injuries.

Suffering a head injury after getting into an accident can significantly impair one’s future prospects because of how debilitating a head injury can be. Traumatic brain injuries are actually relatively common after a person gets into a collision, and the best way to prevent things from getting worse is to get in touch with a medical professional as soon as possible. Most of the treatment for traumatic brain injuries must be done shortly after the collision for it to be most effective. A lot of the time, individuals may not even notice anything is wrong right away. They will only start to develop serious complications such as memory loss and even personality changes as time progresses, and usually it is too late to control the damage by the time realization hits.

Once a person suffers a head injury, they will need to go through the legal claim process so they can get the compensation they need to get back on their feet again. It is not easy or inexpensive to start recovering after suffering a serious head injury, and the individual who is responsible for causing the damages should be held to account for all the harm they caused. Head injuries can set a person back for a long time and individuals will not only need to claim damages for medical bills, but also for pain and suffering and rehabilitation.

Rehabilitation damages include all the expenses a person incurs while going through the recovery process. The goal is for them to at least reach the standard of life they previously enjoyed before they were injured.

How Common Are Traumatic Brain Injuries in San Diego, California?

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are nearly 3 million emergency department visits each year that are related to traumatic brain injuries. Most of these injuries are caused by falls. The second most common reason for suffering a TBI is being struck by an object, and the third most common reason is through motor vehicle accidents.

The good news is that if a person received a TBI in an accident, the law in California allows them to receive compensation so they can get help covering the new costs they have suddenly incurred. However, in order to be compensated, individuals have to prove negligence by providing enough evidence and they have to make sure they file their claim in a timely manner. Naturally, this can be very difficult to accomplish on ones own when they are suffering with such a serious injury.

To prove negligence, a detailed and thorough investigation will have to be conducted, and this is best done with the help of an expert who has the required experience to ensure the process is followed in thorough detail.

For this reason, individuals should get in touch with an injury lawyer at Jeffrey Estes Law as soon as possible. The sooner they can connect with an attorney, the sooner they will get the compensation they deserve so they can get back on their feet and start living to the fullest.