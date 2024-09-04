Semaglutide’s Impact on Mental Health: Recent Study Eases Concerns

The weight loss drug may not impact mental health as significantly as previously thought.

There have recently been widespread concerns over the potential for semaglutide-based weight loss medications, such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, to cause mental health issues such as depression and suicidal thoughts. However, a team of University of Pennsylvania scientists released a recent study stating these concerns may be unfounded.

Previous reports that the products could have detrimental mental health side effects led to increased scrutiny of the drugs, raising fears that they might pose a risk to mental health. However, in the most recent analysis, researchers examined data from four major clinical trials and reported finding no significant correlation.

“Our new analyses provide assurance that the medication, when taken by individuals who are free of significant mental health concerns, does not increase the risk of depression, suicidal thoughts, or suicidal behavior,” said Professor Thomas A. Wadden, a psychology and psychiatry specialist and the lead author of the study.

The analysis focused on data from the Semaglutide Treatment Effect in People with Obesity (STEP) trials, which involved over 3,500 participants. These trials were funded by Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that developed semaglutide. Participants in the trials struggled with obesity but had no known serious mental health disorders when they started the trial, and they were either given semaglutide or a placebo over 68 weeks. The STEP trials purposely excluded individuals with a history of major depressive disorder (MDD), bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, or other significant mental illnesses as well as participants with past suicide attempts or who had experienced clinically significant suicidal thoughts. This allowed the researchers to focus on a population that was less likely to experience adverse psychiatric side effects.

Over the 68 weeks, participants monitored their mental health using the Patient Health Questionnaire, a common assessment for monitoring for depression symptoms, as well as the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale. The results showed that only 1% or fewer of the participants reported suicidal thoughts or behavior during the entire course of treatment, with no significant difference between those taking semaglutide and those on a placebo. Depressive symptoms severe enough to warrant evaluation by a mental health professional were also experienced by 2.8% of those taking semaglutide, compared to 4.1% of the placebo group.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been closely monitoring the safety of semaglutide and similar medications, particularly as their popularity has skyrocketed in recent months. While the FDA’s preliminary evaluation did not find evidence that GLP-1 receptor analogs like semaglutide cause suicidal thoughts or behaviors, the agency has not ruled out the possibility of a small risk. As such, the FDA reported it would continue to investigate this issue.

Professor Wadden emphasized the importance of cautious use of semaglutide in individuals with a history of significant mental illness. He noted that while patients with well-controlled depression or mood disorders might be suitable candidates for these medications, those with more severe psychiatric conditions should consult both their primary care provider and a mental health professional before starting treatment.

Sources:

Semaglutide and mental health

Ozempic does not cause suicide risk or depression, study finds

Does Ozempic have mental health side effects?