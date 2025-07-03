Sen. Bernie Sanders Blasts Paramount Over “Bogus” $16m Payment to Trump

“It’s pretty obvious why Paramount chose to surrender to Trump,” Sanders said. “The Redstone family is in line to receive $2.4 billion from the sale of Paramount to Skydance, but they can only receive this money if the Trump administration approves this deal.”

Paramount will pay President Donald Trump $16 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that an interview on CBS News program “60 Minutes” was edited to cast then-Democratic front-runner Kamala Harris in a positive light.

According to The New York Times, attorneys for Paramount said that the $16 million payment will cover the cost of Trump’s legal fees and costs. The remaining settlement money, less the legal fees, will be donated to Trump’s future presidential library.

The agreement stipulates that Paramount will release written transcripts of all future “60 Minutes” interviews with presidential candidates.

Notably, the settlement did not include any apology or any admission of wrongdoing.

Many of Trump’s rivals across the political aisle have been quick to condemn the settlement, with some saying that it is tantamount to a bribe. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, for instance, recently released a statement critical of the Redstone family, the owners of Paramount and CBS News.

“The decision by the Redstone family, the major owners of Paramount, to settle a bogus lawsuit with President Trump over a 60 Minutes report he did not like is an extremely dangerous precedent in terms of both the First Amendment and government extortion,” said Sanders, an Independent who has previously campaigned as a Democrat.

“Paramount’s decision will only embolden Trump to continue attacking, suing, and intimidating the media, which eh has labeled ‘the enemy of the people,’” Sanders said in a statement. “It is a dark day for independent journalism and freedom of the press—an essential part of our democracy. It is a victory for a president who is attempting to stifle dissent and undermine American democracy.”

As he has in the past, Sen. Sanders suggested that Paramount’s $16 million payment has less to do with Trump’s bizarre allegations than an impending multibillion-dollar sale—a transaction that will require the federal government’s approval.

“It’s pretty obvious why Paramount chose to surrender to Trump,” Sanders said. “The Redstone family is in line to receive $2.4 billion from the sale of Paramount to Skydance, but they can only receive this money if the Trump administration approves this deal.”

“In other words,” he said, “the Redstone family diminished the freedom of the press today in exchange for a $2.4 billion payday.”

In a separate and contrasting statement, the White House posited the settlement as “another win for the American people” by Trump, who is purportedly holding “the fake news media accountable.”

“CBS and Paramount Global realized the strength of this historic case and had no choice but to settle,” a Trump spokesperson said.

The New York Times notes that $16 million is the same sum of money that ABC News agreed to pay to settle a similar defamation claim against the network and anchor Geroge Stephanopoulos.

ABC News is also owned by Paramount—and, in that case, its board refused to pay a higher sum for fear that its shareholders would accuse the company of bribery.

Freedom of the Press Foundation, a First Amendment-advocacy organization, has already indicated that, in the event of a settlement, it will file a shareholder lawsuit against the Redstone family and the Paramount board.

