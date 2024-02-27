SenesTech Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Evolve™ Soft Bait in The Netherlands

“The Netherlands first implemented an Integrated Pest Control (IPM) program four years ago for Norwegian rats with the explicit goal of reducing the reliance on anti-coagulant rodenticides.” ~ said Klaas Lusthoff, CEO of Q-chem.

Phoenix/PRNewswire– SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; “SenesTech” or the “Company”), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, announced entry into a distribution agreement with Q-chem, a pest control product supplier in The Netherlands.

“Q-chem is a perfect partner for SenesTech as we begin our expansion into Europe, and Evolve™ fits into their portfolio perfectly. They have a stated focus on new, environmentally friendly and sustainable products for pest control, and they distribute pest control products in The Netherlands and specifically non-biocidal products throughout Europe,” said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech’s President and CEO.

“The Netherlands first implemented an Integrated Pest Control (IPM) program four years ago for Norwegian rats with the explicit goal of reducing the reliance on anti-coagulant rodenticides. This is part of an overall European Union goal to terminate the use of all anti-coagulants due to their toxic profile. These highly toxic anti-coagulants remain on the market, however, due to the fact that there are no alternatives yet. Therefore, there is a great need for substitutes. Evolve will be the leader in controlling rats with fertility control, arriving first in the Netherlands and in the European Union,” said Klaas Lusthoff, CEO of Q-chem.

“Evolve is a non-biocidal product and does not fall under the time- and money-consuming procedure of the European Biocidal Product Directive (528/2012). Evolve undergoes a considerably less complicated process of less toxic substances via the Veterinary Product Directive in The Netherlands. Q-chem has helped Senestech on this regulatory procedure, and the registration is expected at the end of 2024,” continued Mr. Lusthoff. “Evolve is perfectly suited for our strategy and in our portfolio of products, and Q-chem is looking forward to introducing Senestech products in Europe.”

The agreement with Q-chem includes initial orders and annual minimums and provides for Q-chem taking the lead on regulatory approvals.

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. We are experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

About Q-chem

Q-chem is a leading company in pest control with biocidal, non-biocidal and sustainable products, and sells these products for professional- and non-professional use in The Netherlands. Q-chem also has specifically non-biocidal products which are sold throughout Europe.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that Q-chem is a perfect partner for SenesTech as we begin our expansion into Europe, and that Evolve™ fits into their portfolio perfectly; the belief that Evolve will be a pioneer in controlling rats, arriving first in the Netherlands in the European Union; and our expectation that registration for Evolve in The Netherlands will come at the end of 2024; and the belief that Evolve is perfectly suited for Q-chem’s strategy and in its portfolio of products . Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “future,” “plan,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “eventually,” “project,” “estimate,” “continuing,” “intend” and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the successful commercialization of our products; market acceptance of our products; our financial performance, including our ability to fund operations; our ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements; regulatory approval and regulation of our products; and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.