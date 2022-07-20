Settlements Reflect FMCSA and State Regulation Violations in Jersey City Truck Accidents

Truck drivers must undertake specialized training because of the difficult maneuverability and specialized mechanisms in big rigs and tankers.

A tractor-trailer driver suffered fatal injury in a fiery crash after his truck hit a toll plaza on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County. New Jersey State Police reported the driver was traveling north on the turnpike when his rig struck the concrete divider separating the toll lanes. As the regulator of trucking industry roadway safety, the United States Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) develops standardized safety rules that reflect ever-changing truck driver challenges including fatigued driving, updated technology, capitation of hours worked, proper licensure and training, periodic medical screening, drug, and alcohol use concerns, along with outlined responsibility of truck owners and transportation companies involved in the transport of goods and services to include cargo loaders, maintenance personnel, truck and parts manufacturers. When truck accidents occur and personal injury results, a Jersey City truck accident attorney experienced with trucking regulations can help.

Driver qualifications

Truck drivers must undertake specialized training because of the difficult maneuverability and specialized mechanisms in big rigs and tankers, and many companies and insurance carriers require a commercial driver license (CDL) for employment and insurance coverage. A truck accident attorney can utilize a commercial driver record to reveal questionable driving patterns through ticketed repeat offenses including speeding, DUI, or improper maintenance of vehicles. Additional dangers associated with tanker trucks and dangerous cargo loads may be identified so it is important for licensed drivers to understand proper weight distribution and the dangers of the type of substances they carry, such as flammable liquids, pressurized gases, or highly toxic chemicals that are difficult to clean up after an accident. Individuals should contact a Jersey City accident attorney to discuss legal options after an accident involving a big rig, or tanker.

No fault insurance

It will be important to determine if a driver is at fault for a single vehicle accident. A recent government study identified driver fatigue as a key factor in 31% of the cases where the driver died. As a “no fault” insurance state, damages can be paid from a victim’s own insurance policy reducing wait times and speeding up receiving necessary medical treatments and repairs to damaged property after a truck accident. It is important for accident victims to consult with an experienced truck accident lawyer soon after a crash to secure accurate reports and relevant information necessary to initiate a legal claim when no fault insurance policy limits are not enough to pay expenses related to the accident.

Hire a lawyer

Truck accident lawyers are skilled at identifying additional parties to an accident claim, separate from the truck driver, including trucking companies, mechanics, or manufacturers of a truck and/or parts, and understand the trucking industry and relevant regulatory laws. They can determine the best legal approach to individual cases such as mediation, arbitration or going to trial.

