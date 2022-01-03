Sexually Harassed Outside of Working Hours in Long Beach

Another example of harassment outside of working hours is stalking. This not only violates the Civil Rights Act, but it is also a legitimate crime.

By now, all employers in the United States should understand that sexual harassment at the workplace is wrong. But what happens when sexual harassment occurs between co-workers outside of working hours? Is the employer still responsible for the actions of its supervisors and managers in this situation? Can the victim still file a sexual harassment lawsuit against their abuser? This is a common question, especially in today’s era of smartphones and social media.

If you’d like to determine whether or not you have the opportunity to file a sexual harassment lawsuit in California, it might be best to get in touch with a qualified, experienced attorney as soon as possible. These legal professionals can assess your unique situation during a consultation before recommending the best course of action. Your attorney can also gather evidence on your behalf, negotiate for you, and represent you in court if necessary.

It Doesn’t Matter Where or When Harassment Occurs

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter when or where harassment occurs – it’s still illegal. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 clearly communicates this fact, and your employer can still be held liable for any harassment that occurs between co-workers outside of working hours. They can also be held liable for harassment that occurs outside of the work premises. For example, harassment may occur at a nearby coffee shop when employees are on break. The bottom line is that this misconduct is never acceptable.

Digital Harassment Explained

In the modern era, sexual harassment outside of working hours often takes place in the digital realm. This may take the form of unwanted text messages, voice mail, emails, and so on. If these communications are unwanted, they must stop immediately. Make no mistake, this still constitutes sexual harassment, even though it takes place outside of working hours and in the digital realm. Some examples of digital harassment include flirting via texts or sending pornography.

Stalking

Another example of harassment outside of working hours is stalking. This not only violates the Civil Rights Act, but it is also a legitimate crime. If you believe you are being stalked by a co-worker, you have every right to inform the authorities while also exploring options for a sexual harassment lawsuit. Everyone should have the right to privacy, and the right to leave their workplace behind when they clock out.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Long Beach area for a qualified attorney who has experience with sexual harassment lawsuits, there are many options available to you. Team up with the best legal professional you can find, and you’ll give yourself a much better chance of a positive legal outcome. Even if you have been harassed outside of working hours, it may still be possible to recover a considerable settlement. Book your consultation today.