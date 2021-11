A fully loaded commercial truck traveling at 65mph requires about 600 feet to stop, while a normal passenger vehicle traveling at 65mph requires about 300 feet to stop.

Our highways and byways are under constant use. We have passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and on city streets, even bicycles. For the safety of all, we need to learn to share the road.

