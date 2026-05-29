Sherlocq Launches the First AI-Native Regulatory Intelligence Platform for Global Financial Services

The platform brings multi-jurisdiction regulatory research, document intelligence, and sanctions intelligence to compliance, legal, and regulatory professionals across 30+ jurisdictions, with institutional-grade security, live AI connectors for Claude and ChatGPT, and a Board of Advisors that includes two former Chief Executives of the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

NEW YORK, USA AND ABU DHABI, UAE – Sherlocq, the first AI-native regulatory intelligence platform for global financial services, announced its public launch. Designed for compliance officers, lawyers, risk professionals, and regulators who operate at the intersection of law, governance, and institutional accountability, Sherlocq delivers regulatory intelligence that is precise, traceable, and usable at institutional scale.

The launch marks the emergence of a new category in enterprise AI: regulatory intelligence, a vertical distinct from generic AI assistants, conventional regtech monitoring tools, and document management platforms. Sherlocq has been built from the ground up to meet the security, privacy, and domain standards that regulated institutions require, and which no general-purpose AI platform has been designed to deliver.

THE PROBLEM

Financial institutions, law firms, regulators, and consultants collectively spend over $300 billion every year on regulatory compliance. More than ten million professionals carry the weight of that complexity daily, tracking regulatory changes across dozens of jurisdictions, reviewing thousands of documents, and making high-stakes decisions that can determine the fate of institutions and individuals alike.

Until now, the tools available have been fundamentally inadequate: monitoring without interpretation, alerts without answers, search without synthesis. Regulatory research has remained a largely manual process for decades. Vertical AI has already demonstrated category-defining value in adjacent domains. Regulatory intelligence represents a larger, more global, and more complex opportunity.

Sherlocq changes that.

THE PLATFORM

At launch, Sherlocq covers the regulatory output of governments, supervisory authorities, and enforcement bodies across 30+ jurisdictions, including the US, UK, UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It ingests, structures, and indexes this information continuously, so when a compliance officer, lawyer, or risk professional asks a question, Sherlocq returns a precise, sourced, and traceable answer in seconds. Research that previously required hours of manual work across multiple sources is completed in under a minute.

The platform launches with three live capabilities:

Regulatory Research and Analysis – Multi-jurisdiction research, cross-border regulatory comparison, compliance framework analysis, and obligation mapping across the full spectrum of financial services regulation, covering all major regulated financial centres.

Document Intelligence – Structured review, gap assessment, benchmarking, and policy analysis against applicable regulatory standards, available on the native Sherlocq platform.

Sanctions Intelligence – Real-time, multi-regime sanctions research across OFAC, OFSI, EU, UAE, and 320+ data sources in a single query, with full source traceability. The first AI-native platform to deliver this level of depth and auditability across multiple sanctions regimes simultaneously.

Sherlocq is available on web, iOS, and Android, for individual professionals and enterprise organisations. AI connectors are live for Claude and ChatGPT, enabling regulatory research to be accessed directly within the tools professionals already use. Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini integrations follow shortly.

Sherlocq is certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards, meeting the security and data privacy requirements of regulated financial institutions globally.

FOUNDER’S STATEMENT

“I have spent my career sitting across the table from regulators, leading investigations at the highest levels, and advising institutions in the most consequential moments of their existence. In every one of those engagements, the same problem recurred: brilliant professionals, at world-class institutions, spending most of their time on research and cross-referencing that should have been automated years ago. Not because the technology did not exist. Because no one had built it with the rigour, the domain depth, and the institutional trust that this work demands. That is what we built. Sherlocq is not a general AI tool adapted for compliance. It is the intelligence infrastructure that this industry has always needed and never had.”

– Bhavin Shah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sherlocq

ABOUT THE FOUNDER

Bhavin Shah is a globally recognised regulatory and compliance leader with over twenty years of experience advising sovereigns, regulators, boards, and financial institutions across their most complex and politically sensitive challenges. His career spans multi-jurisdiction investigations, AML and financial crime reform, regulatory negotiations, crisis management, and governance advisory across the US, UK, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. He has advised some of the world’s most consequential regulatory reform processes and financial institutions at moments of institutional stress, enforcement risk, and strategic transformation.

Shah is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader (2020), a board member of the D2A2 digital assets and AI policy forum, and holds executive education credentials from Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School. He serves as an independent non-executive director on the boards of regulated financial institutions, giving him direct and ongoing insight into the governance, compliance, and regulatory pressures that Sherlocq is designed to address.

INDUSTRY VOICES

“Regulatory complexity has been accelerating for years and this is only compounding with the recent trends toward fragmentation around the globe. The tools available to compliance professionals have not kept pace. Sherlocq addresses that gap in a way that is substantive, not superficial. What distinguishes this platform is that it has been built with a genuine understanding of how regulated institutions work and what they actually need to be more effective and more efficient. The depth, the traceability, and the institutional-grade approach reflect the kind of rigour that regulators and boards rightly expect. I am proud to support Bhavin and the Sherlocq team as they bring this important product to market.”

– Bryan Stirewalt, Former Chief Executive, Dubai Financial Services Authority; Former National Bank Examiner, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency; Board Advisor, Sherlocq

‘Running a banking group across more than 35 markets meant living with regulatory complexity as a daily operational reality. Our teams were talented and diligent but the tools available forced them into a process that was slow, fragmented and heavily manual. Sherlocq solves that problem. It gives compliance and legal professionals the structured multi-jurisdictional intelligence that I would have wanted for my team. This is the platform the industry has always needed.”

– Arnold Ekpe, Former Group Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group; Board Advisor, Sherlocq

ABOUT SHERLOCQ

Sherlocq Inc. is a US-incorporated AI technology company (Delaware) with principal offices in New York and Abu Dhabi, UAE, and the creator of the first AI-native regulatory intelligence platform purpose-built for global financial services. The company has completed a pre-seed financing round backed by investors across the US, UAE, and Europe. Designed for compliance officers, lawyers, risk professionals, regulators, and governance teams, the platform delivers multi-jurisdiction regulatory research, document intelligence, and sanctions intelligence, with workflow automation and deeper enterprise capabilities on the near-term roadmap. Sherlocq is certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards and is available globally on web, iOS, and Android. Financial institutions, law firms, and professional services organisations seeking enterprise access are invited to contact hello@sherlocq.com.

sherlocq.com | sherlocq.ai | hello@sherlocq.com