Shocking Semi-Truck Accidents in Texas Pose Serious Safety Concerns

A slew of new semi-truck accidents in Texas has reignited debates over semi-truck safety in the state. Judging by the recent accidents within the past week, it seems as though these commercial vehicles are simply wreaking havoc on streets in the Lone Star State. Many have lost their lives, while others have been seriously injured. Some accidents can be classified as “near-misses” that yet still highlight genuine safety concerns.

Paramedic Killed by Semi-Truck Collision with Ambulance

In a tragic incident, a paramedic lost his life in Hunt County after his ambulance collided with a semi-truck. The truck was backing out of a private driveway, into a main road. The ambulance then impacted the commercial vehicle, as the driver had very little time to react. The force of the impact was so great that the ambulance actually went underneath the rig. Another paramedic was also injured but managed to escape with his life, and no patients inside the ambulance were reported injured.

Another Ambulance Strikes a Commercial Truck in Cleburne

If that wasn’t enough, another ambulance also struck a cement truck in Cleburne, resulting in five hospitalizations and two minor injuries. The accident seems to have occured when the ambulance attempted to pass by the cement truck on the Chisholm Trail Parkway. The cement truck seemingly did not move over quickly enough, and the ambulance struck the back of the vehicle with serious force.

Driver Killed After Semi-Truck Crash in Bexar County

Another driver lost their life after they crashed into an 18-wheeler in South Bexar County. According to reports, the driver became trapped underneath the semi-truck after the collision and subsequently died. Authorities say that the 18-wheeler pulled out in front of the Nissan Rogue.

Train and Tanker Truck Collide in Del Rio, Causing Massive Explosion

On November 16th, it was reported that a train and a tanker truck carrying jet fuel had collided in Del Rio, causing a large explosion. Witnesses say that explosion was so large that flames reached 50 feet into the air. The crash occured in front of Laughlin Air Force Base, and multiple firetrucks were immediately dispatched to deal with the incident. The driver was injured in the explosion and transported to a nearby hospital.

