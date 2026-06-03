Shooter and Getaway Driver Sentenced for Armed Robbery That Left Dollar Store Clerk Wounded

As Helms exited the store, he fired the handgun toward the victim, striking him in the left leg.

INDIANAPOLIS – Jeremy Helms, 24, and Jaylynn McKinney, 24, both of Indianapolis, have been sentenced to 13 years and 10 months and 10 years in federal prison, respectively, after pleading guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Each defendant will also serve three years of supervised release following their prison term.

According to court documents, on April 23, 2023, Helms and McKinney robbed the Family Dollar store located at 1836 East 10th Street. McKinney acted as the getaway driver in a blue Ford Focus, which he parked behind the store. Helms entered the business, pointed a handgun equipped with an extended magazine at the clerk, and demanded money from the registers. When the clerk was unable to open them, Helms reached into the victim’s pockets and stole $120 in cash.

As Helms exited the store, he fired the handgun toward the victim, striking him in the left leg.

Helms then fled to the waiting Ford Focus, entering the passenger side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) were in the area and quickly received a description of the suspect vehicle. When officers located the Ford Focus and attempted a traffic stop, McKinney failed to stop immediately, instead turning onto a nearby street and slowing the vehicle. At that point, Helms exited the car and fled on foot.

Helms was later located with assistance from an IMPD’s K‑9 unit. Along his flight path, officers recovered the black sweatshirt he wore during the robbery and the Glock Model 45, 9mm pistol used in the robbery.

“An innocent employee showed up to work that day and left wounded and lucky to be alive. No one should endure fear of violence while trying to earn an honest living.,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Thanks to the swift work of IMPD and our federal partners, both men will serve significant time, reflective of the seriousness of the trauma inflicted on the victim and our commitment to holding violent offenders fully accountable”

“An armed robbery that results in an innocent person being shot is a stark reminder of how quickly violent crime can change lives forever,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “The defendants’ actions showed a reckless disregard for human life in pursuit of a senseless crime. The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain committed to removing dangerous offenders from our communities and protecting the public from those who threaten our safety.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker.

U.S. Attorney Wheeler thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Jayson McGrath, who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.