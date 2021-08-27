Should You Admit Fault in a Car Accident? A Short Guide for Beginner Drivers

When on the scene, try to stay calm and focus on people’s health. Contact a qualified attorney as soon as you can and let them handle the legal proceedings.

Have you ever been in an accident where you apologized? Well, you would probably quickly come to regret that decision when the law was involved, and a lot of money was at stake. But, unfortunately, people will always abuse your good intentions for their benefit, even if they are the ones at fault.

The law is either white or black; there are few gray areas when it comes to car accidents. You either admit you are responsible or reject the notion; there is no admission to a partial mistake. That brings us to the main issue: “should you admit your fault or not in a car accident?” The answer is NO! Do you want to know why? Let’s find out!

Settlement

An accident can happen due to a split second of negligence. In all fairness, both of the parties suffer and are in shock. But even if you think you are at fault, never say it out loud. Once you accept blame for the accident, there is no need for further investigation, no reason to look into possible errors at the other driver, no chance at a fair settlement. Instead, the other party gets the entire settlement out of your pocket, and you may face additional charges and penalties. Accepting any settlement offered to you comes with its fair share of risks, especially if you admit fault, so remain silent and allow your lawyers to do all the talking.

Insurance

Legally, your insurance company is liable to pay for all the damages for the vehicle’s repair. But when you accept fault for an accident, the insurance company is not liable to pay; it is not obliged to compensate you for anything in this situation.

Compensation

Usually, in a car accident, the personal attorneys come to a fair decision for both parties. But when you accept the accident as your fault, you give the other driver’s attorney the chance to take the maximum compensation benefit. Unfortunately, this also leaves your attorney no chance of redeeming any compensation on your behalf.

Finances

Accepting the accident as your fault means the courts can hold you accountable for the cost of vehicle repairs, emotional and medical damage. The other driver’s attorney can also request additional compensation. It could be a blow to your finances, savings, and everything you own. That is why your attorney should take charge and leave it up to the law to conclude who is at fault when a car accident occurs.

Injuries

Injuries can occur for all the people involved in an accident, regardless of fault. If you are a party in a vehicular crash, make sure that all passengers are safe and call for an ambulance. Health should always come first. Do not count on passersby to call an ambulance if you are stable enough, do it yourself.

Even if you believe you are at fault, do not voice it. Admitting it will leave you with all the medical bills for everyone injured in the accident. In addition, the opponent’s attorney will likely claim additional compensation for emotional distress.

How to Handle a Car Accident

Even before getting inside a car, you need to know the difference between at-fault and no-fault states. For instance, Florida is a no-fault state. It means that no matter who was to blame in a car accident, both parties involved need to turn to their insurance policies to make claims. So if you ever get into a car accident in Florida, hire a car accident attorney serving Boca Raton to represent your rights and ensure you get the settlement you deserve. By comparison, Texas is an at-fault state. Here, insurance companies will rush to investigate and determine who was at fault for the accident before providing any coverage.

Overall, if you get in an accident that might be your fault, just let the personal attorney handle legal proceedings. Also, make sure you hire an attorney in the state where the accident took place. They understand the law and legalities better. If you admit guilt, it leaves little to no chance for a mutual or fair settlement.

Let’s see more things you should do when involved in a car accident:

Never accept your mistake, do not get in an argument or fight. It is best to remain silent.

Photograph and film the incident.

Get medical help immediately after or the next day, even if you only see your family’s physician or a chiropractor for your stiff neck muscles.

Talk to all the witnesses and don’t forget to take their contact information.

Call your attorney and let them handle the case for you.

Do not sign anything until your attorney looks at it.

Final Thoughts

Being involved in a car accident can be a traumatic event. You might feel compelled to apologize or show remorse for what happened. However, as you could see from the article, that might come back to harm you. When on the scene, try to stay calm and focus on people’s health. Contact a qualified attorney as soon as you can and let them handle the legal proceedings.