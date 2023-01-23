Should You Sue the Trucker or the Trucking Company after a Crash in Little Rock?

You can also sue multiple defendants who may have collectively contributed to your injuries in a number of different ways.

Figuring out who to sue might be the last thing on your mind as you deal with medical expenses, missed wages, emotional distress, and various other damages after your semi-truck accident. But this decision might be more important than you realize, especially since it can affect the settlement amount you receive. Fortunately, you can receive plenty of advice from a truck accident lawyer as you approach this situation and figure out who to sue.

Suing the Individual Trucker Is Usually the Wrong Choice

First of all, you should know that if you sue only the individual trucker, you are unlikely to receive a settlement that covers your full range of damages. While many truckers earn six-figure salaries, they typically do not hold enough capital to pay out millions of dollars in settlement money. It’s true that individual truckers are usually the primary guilty parties in truck accidents – especially if the accident was caused by their intoxication, distraction, or reckless driving. But the truth is that suing them just isn’t worth it unless you can get the compensation you need and deserve.

Suing the Trucking Company

A much better choice is to sue the trucking company that represents the individual trucker. This party typically has access to much greater funds, and they are usually legally required to have comprehensive insurance coverage designed for these specific situations. Often, getting compensation after truck accident injuries is as easy as negotiating with their insurance provider. Although you still need help from a lawyer during this negotiation process (as adjusters are famous for low-ball offers), this saves you the time, money, and stress of a personal injury trial.

Other Parties You Can Sue

You can still name the individual trucker as a defendant in your lawsuit, ensuring that you feel that sense of justice and closure as they face legal consequences for their actions. You can also name a number of other entities in your lawsuit, including:

The Government

Other Drivers

Car Manufacturers

Due to Arkansas’ comparative fault laws, you can still sue even if you were partly responsible for your own injuries. You can also sue multiple defendants who may have collectively contributed to your injuries in a number of different ways.

Where Can I Find a Qualified, Experienced Truck Accident Lawyer in Arkansas?

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced Little Rock truck accident lawyer, there are many legal professionals standing by to help. Get in contact with one of these Arkansas truck accident lawyers, and you can immediately strive for the best possible results. Choosing the right defendants to sue is only one aspect of your lawsuit, and there are many other factors to consider. Book your consultation as soon as possible and get started with a solid action plan.

