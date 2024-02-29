Shumaker Adds New Attorney, Further Strengthens Wealth Strategies Practice

Luis has experience counseling high-net-worth clients on trust and estate planning matters, including the preparation of simple and complex wills and trusts.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker welcomes Associate Luis A. Silva as the latest addition to its Wealth Strategies Service Line, where he will contribute to the firm’s comprehensive legal services and strategic counsel, including trust and estate planning, corporate transactions, tax analysis and controversy, and probate law.

“We are excited to welcome Luis to Shumaker. His experience makes him an ideal fit for our firm. As we continue to expand our local and national footprint, Luis’s contributions will undoubtedly strengthen our Wealth Strategies Service Line,” said Jon Skelton, Shumaker Partner and Wealth Strategies Regional Service Line Leader.

Efficient and thorough, Luis prides himself on devising insightful solutions to his clients’ most complex issues. Luis has experience counseling high-net-worth clients on trust and estate planning matters, including the preparation of simple and complex wills and trusts, as well as advising on and implementing sophisticated tax planning and charitable gift planning. Because these clients frequently have business interests, he is also well versed in corporate and tax law matters such as advising on choice of entity matters and assisting clients with strategic business matters, including the buying or selling of business interests and exit strategy planning. In addition, Luis has worked with clients to resolve complicated IRS and state taxing authority issues involving personal and corporate liabilities.

Active in both community and professional organizations, Luis is a member of the Pinellas County Estate Planning Council; the Clearwater Bar Association, where he formerly served as President of the Young Lawyers Division; and the Tampa Hispanic Bar Association, where he currently serves as Treasurer.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.