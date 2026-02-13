Shumaker Advances Literacy Efforts with Little Libraries for Sarasota Nonprofits

As Shumaker’s centennial celebration comes to a close, the firm is committed to continuing its Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative, helping to promote the transformative power of literacy in all the communities it serves.

SARASOTA, FL — After surpassing its centennial goal of impacting more than one million lives, Shumaker’s commitment to bolstering literacy in its communities remains steadfast. The firm recently sponsored the construction of three little library book-sharing boxes for Sarasota-area nonprofits through Brand New Chapters, cementing literacy as a lasting firm-wide philanthropic focus.

Brand New Chapters is a literacy-based nonprofit dedicated to spreading the power of reading to underserved Sarasota communities by donating books that would otherwise be destined for landfills. With Shumaker’s $900 donation, Brand New Chapters will establish three new little libraries throughout the community—one of which will be constructed between Star Lab Elementary School and Janie’s Garden in Sarasota’s historic Newtown neighborhood.

“We are incredibly grateful to Shumaker for their generous sponsorship of three Little Libraries. Because of their support, more books will find new life and new purpose, placed directly into the hands of children, families, and neighbors who need them most,” said Kari-Jo Koshes, Founder and CEO of Brand New Chapters. “These libraries represent more than shelves of books; they are invitations to learn, dream, and feel connected. Shumaker’s commitment to making books easily available helps strengthen our community, one story and one reader at a time, while giving new life to old books and ensuring the joy of reading is accessible to all.”

Star Lab is a world-class neighborhood school that leverages experienced educators, cutting-edge scientific research, and a deep respect for childhood to support children’s academic, physical, and social growth. The addition of a little library on campus will provide easy access to a wide selection of books to capture students’ imaginations and foster a life-long love of reading.

“Partnering with Brand New Chapters presented the perfect opportunity to ensure that our donation impacts as many people as possible,” said Jan Pitchford, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Sarasota office. “We’re thrilled that the Little Library in Newtown will help cultivate a love of reading for the students of Star Lab and others in the community, and we look forward to seeing the impact of the other two Little Libraries.”

As Shumaker’s centennial celebration comes to a close, the firm is committed to continuing its Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative, helping to promote the transformative power of literacy in all the communities it serves.

A full overview of Shumaker’s community impact, including detailed metrics and stories from the Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative, is available in the firm’s Impact Report.

