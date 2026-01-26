Shumaker Advises on Transformation of Crown Bay Cruise Port in the U.S. Virgin Islands 

The redevelopment represents a transformative public‑private collaboration to modernize the Crown Bay waterfront.

U.S. Virgin Islands — The national law firm Shumaker represented the U.S. Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) in connection with a transformational long-term lease agreement for the redevelopment of VIPA’s Crown Bay cruise port in St. Thomas – one of the largest recent private development projects in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The lease agreement was signed on December 17, 2025, by VIPA and Crown Bay Destinations, L.P., a subsidiary of Cruise Terminals International (CTI), a joint venture between Royal Caribbean Group and funds advised by iCON Infrastructure.

The signing ceremony was attended by Governor of the USVI, Albert B. Bryan Jr., Lt. Governor of the USVI, Tregenza Roach, President of the 36th Legislature of the USVI, Senator Milton Potter, Tourism Commissioner Designee of the USVI, Carlton Dowe, Executive Director of VIPA, members of VIPA’s board, and executives from CTI, Royal Caribbean Group, and iCON Infrastructure LLP.

The Shumaker team, led by Partner Howard King, advised VIPA on a long-term lease granting Crown Bay Destinations the right to develop, operate, and maintain the cruise port and related facilities at Crown Bay. The U.S. Virgin Islands is one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations, and Crown Bay serves as a critical gateway, welcoming significant passenger volumes each year and supporting the territory’s tourism-driven economy.

The redevelopment represents a transformative public‑private collaboration to modernize the Crown Bay waterfront. Once completed, the project will expand Crown Bay’s footprint from approximately eight acres to approximately 25 acres and add a third berth. This expansion will allow the port to simultaneously accommodate two Icon Class cruise ships and one Quantum Class cruise ship, significantly increasing the port’s capacity.

The redevelopment will also include substantial infrastructure improvements, including the deepening of the Charlotte Amalie channel; abatement, demolition, and environmental remediation work; development of a new day resort and ground transportation area; and enhancements to Crown Bay Center and the existing cruise pier at the Austin “Babe” Monsanto Marine Terminal.

“We are honored to have worked with VIPA over the past four years on what is the most important cruise port project in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Howard. “The redevelopment will help strengthen the U.S. Virgin Islands’ position as a premier Caribbean destination and as cruise lines continue to deploy larger ships and invest in onshore experiences, we expect to see increased development of cruise destination projects by world-class companies such as CTI and Royal Caribbean.”

Additional Shumaker attorneys involved in this transaction include partners David Ricco, Trey Baker, Christa Sullivan, and Mike O’Callaghan.

