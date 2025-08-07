Shumaker Advisors Gino Casanova Selected for Leadership Tampa Class of 2026 

“Gino’s selection to Leadership Tampa is a testament to his passion for public service and his strategic leadership in advancing solutions that benefit the community and our clients,” said Ron Christaldi, Shumaker Partner and President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida.

TAMPA, FL —Gino Casanova, Chief Operating Officer of Shumaker Advisors Florida, has been selected to the Leadership Tampa Class of 2026, continuing the firm’s longstanding commitment to cultivating leadership and civic engagement within the Tampa Bay community.

Leadership Tampa, an initiative of the Tampa Bay Chamber and the third-oldest program of its kind in the nation, brings together a diverse group of mid- to upper-level professionals each year for an immersive experience focused on key issues and industries impacting the region.

With nearly two decades of experience in government affairs and business development, Gino plays a critical leadership role at Shumaker Advisors, working closely with the CEO to oversee operations, delegate authority strategically, and drive team performance.

His expertise spans public policy, project management, and cross-sector collaboration, and he brings a unique ability to unite stakeholders across business and government.

“Gino’s selection to Leadership Tampa is a testament to his passion for public service and his strategic leadership in advancing solutions that benefit the community and our clients,” said Ron Christaldi, Shumaker Partner and President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida. “We are proud to support his continued growth as a leader and changemaker in the Tampa Bay region.”

Gino is also deeply committed to giving back to the community. He is an active volunteer with organizations such as the Tampa Bay Chamber, Connections Job Development, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Before joining Shumaker Advisors, Gino served as Vice President of Business Development at CopyPress, a Tampa-based content marketing firm, and previously worked in government at both the legislative and executive levels. He has held roles as a Legislative Aide, Lobbyist, and Senior Director of Outpatient Operations for AdventHealth’s West Florida Division. Gino holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Yale University and earned his MBA from the University of South Florida in 2020.

