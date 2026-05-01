Shumaker Advisors Named Among “Top-Performing Lobbying Firms” in Washington, D.C. by Bloomberg Government for Second Consecutive Year

“This recognition from Bloomberg Government reflects the strength of our team and the trust our clients place in us to navigate today’s increasingly complex policy environment,” said Ryan P. Walker, Senior Vice President of Federal Affairs at Shumaker Advisors.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Shumaker Advisors, a full-service, bipartisan government affairs firm, has once again been recognized by Bloomberg Government as one of the nation’s “Top-Performing Lobbying Firms” in Washington, D.C. This marks the second consecutive year the firm has received the prestigious distinction, underscoring its growing influence and continued success in delivering strategic, results-driven government relations services for clients across the country.

The recognition reflects the strength and effectiveness of Shumaker Advisors’ Washington, D.C. team, which includes Ryan P. Walker, Mike Fedorchak, Jason M. Ouimet, Jodie Moxley-Ramos, and Chris Salemme. Together, the team brings deep bipartisan relationships, extensive policy expertise, and decades of experience helping clients navigate the complex federal legislative and regulatory landscape.

Since establishing its Washington presence in 2018, Shumaker Advisors has steadily expanded its capabilities while building a reputation for delivering thoughtful policy advocacy and meaningful outcomes. Over the past year, the team’s continued growth has been strengthened by the additions of Mike Fedorchak and Jodie Moxley-Ramos, further enhancing the firm’s depth of experience and strategic reach in Washington.

With extensive experience in legislative and regulatory affairs, trade association operations, corporate advocacy, and campaign strategy, the Shumaker Advisors D.C. team works closely with clients to anticipate policy developments, build effective coalitions, and engage key decision-makers to advance client priorities.

“This recognition from Bloomberg Government reflects the strength of our team and the trust our clients place in us to navigate today’s increasingly complex policy environment,” said Ryan P. Walker, Senior Vice President of Federal Affairs at Shumaker Advisors. “We are proud to continue building a bipartisan team that delivers thoughtful strategy, strong advocacy, and measurable results for our clients.”

As Shumaker Advisors continues to grow, the firm remains focused on expanding its impact in Washington while providing clients with the strategic insight and relationships needed to successfully engage in the federal policy process.

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