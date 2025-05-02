Shumaker Advisors Named Among “Top-Performing Lobbying Firms” in Washington, D.C. by Bloomberg Government 

With decades of combined experience in congressional offices, trade associations, corporate advocacy, and campaign strategy, the Shumaker Advisors D.C. team continues to build on its reputation for trusted guidance, effective coalition building, and policy advocacy that drives impact.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Shumaker Advisors, a full-service, bipartisan public affairs firm, has been recognized by Bloomberg Government as one of the “Top-Performing-Lobbying Firms” in Washington, D.C. This prestigious recognition underscores the firm’s growing influence and consistent track record of success in delivering strategic, results-driven government relations services for clients across the country.

With a seasoned team based in the nation’s capital—Ryan P. Walker, Jason M. Ouimet, Chris Salemme—Shumaker Advisors has distinguished itself by helping clients effectively navigate the complex federal policy landscape. Since launching its Washington, D.C. presence in 2018, the team has leveraged its deep bipartisan relationships, institutional knowledge, and policy expertise to guide clients through legislative and regulatory challenges while building strategic partnerships with key decision-makers.

“Being named a top-performing lobbying firm by Bloomberg Government is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the trust our clients place in us every day,” said Ryan Walker, Senior Vice President of Shumaker Advisors Washington, D.C. “We’re proud to advocate on behalf of organizations across industries and deliver results that help them achieve their goals.”

With decades of combined experience in congressional offices, trade associations, corporate advocacy, and campaign strategy, the Shumaker Advisors D.C. team continues to build on its reputation for trusted guidance, effective coalition building, and policy advocacy that drives impact.

Shumaker Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP, a leading national law firm celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025. The synergy between the two entities enables Shumaker Advisors to provide clients with a unique combination of legal depth and public affairs strategy, resulting in tailored, comprehensive solutions.