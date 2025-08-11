Shumaker Advisors Secures $3.5 Million to Help Blue Angels Support Wounded Veterans 

The Blue Angels Foundation provides access to transitional housing, mental health support, suicide prevention, and treatment for post-traumatic stress. Its goal: help Veterans rebuild confidence, reconnect with their communities, and reclaim their future.

TAMPA, FL – A critical mission is taking flight for the Blue Angels—not in the skies, but in the lives of wounded Veterans.

Tampa-based Shumaker Advisors is proud to announce it has helped secure $3.5 million in state funding over the past four years to support the Blue Angels Foundation, a nonprofit led by former members of the elite U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron.

For Alan Suskey of Shumaker Advisors, a combat Veteran who served eight years in the U.S. Army and took part in the initial invasion of Iraq, the cause is deeply personal.

“It was an honor to serve, and it’s an even greater privilege to support those who continue to bear the burdens of service,” said Alan Suskey, Shumaker Advisors Executive Vice President and Principal State Practice. “This partnership ensures wounded Veterans have what they need to rise again and build meaningful lives after the uniform.”

The foundation’s impact is powered by strategic partnerships and advocacy that respond to the urgent needs of Veterans and their families. Its life-changing programs promote healing, resilience, and successful reintegration.

“With support from partners like Shumaker, our mission continues to soar higher,” said a spokesperson for the Blue Angels Foundation. “Together, we’re saving lives by helping wounded Veterans take the next step toward a brighter future.”

