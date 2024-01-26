Shumaker Announces Newly Elected 2024 Management Committee Members 

The firm is led by the Management Committee, comprised of nine partners, as well as the Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officers.

TAMPA, FL. — The national law firm of Shumaker is proud to announce three newly elected members of the firm’s Management Committee as of January 1, 2024.

The newly appointed members include W. Reed Hauptman—who previously served on the Management Committee—, Andrew S. Culicerto, and Michele Leo Hintson. All three bring a wealth of legal experience, strategic vision, and a commitment to their new roles.

“Andy, Reed, and Michele are exceptional lawyers with a deep understanding of our firm’s values and goals,” said Jennifer Compton, Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee. “Their diverse perspectives and proven leadership will play an instrumental role in making difference for the firm, our clients, and in the communities we serve.”

As Management Committee members, Andy, Reed, and Michele will actively contribute to shaping Shumaker’s strategic direction, fostering client relationships, and advancing the firm’s commitment to delivering unparalleled legal services.

“We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional individuals to our Management Committee,” continued Jaime Austrich, Vice Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee. “Their dedication to our clients, combined with their extensive legal acumen, will further elevate our capabilities and reinforce Shumaker’s position as a leading national law firm.”

Andy has not only been elected to our firm’s Management Committee, but he was also recently elected Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Charlotte, N.C, and Greenville, S.C. offices. In addition, he previously served as the firm’s Real Estate, Construction and Development Business Sector Co-Chair. Practicing law for more than two decades, Andy devotes the majority of his time to representing clients serving the construction industry and other complex business disputes.

In practice for 25 years, Reed’s principal areas of practice are banking and commercial law, real estate finance and development, land use planning, and business law. He has extensive experience in representing large and small businesses and developers in a wide range of commercial transactions, including business formation and funding. Reed is most active representing parties in the acquisition, disposition, leasing, construction, and development of real property and has substantial experience in public and private financings to include commercial loans, tax credit financings, Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) loans, and state and federal loans and grants.

Michele is a seasoned business litigator and Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Court Mediator with more than 20 years of experience who dedicates her practice to representing individuals in a variety of business disputes, with a focus on development, construction, and commercial matters. Michele formerly served as the firm’s Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader. Seen as a leader in the community, she is Chair of the Pasco Economic Development Council (EDC) Board of Directors, where she plays a pivotal role in overseeing Pasco EDC’s mission of stimulating balanced and diversified business growth in Pasco County.

The firm is led by the Management Committee, comprised of nine partners, as well as the Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officers.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.