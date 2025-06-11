Shumaker Announces Service Line Leaders and Launches Immigration and Technology, Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & AI Service Lines 

The addition of the Immigration and Technology, Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & AI Service Lines reflects Shumaker’s proactive, client-centric approach.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker is pleased to announce the appointment of new Service Line Leaders in conjunction with the launch of two strategic additions to its legal offerings: the Immigration and Technology, Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & AI Service Lines. These developments underscore Shumaker’s ongoing commitment to anticipating client needs and delivering innovative legal solutions in today’s global and digital landscape.

Newly appointed Service Line Leaders include:

Maria del Carmen Ramos, Partner and Immigration National Service Line Leader

Olivia Johnson, Partner and Immigration Regional Service Line Leader

Jade Davis, Partner and Technology, Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & AI National Service Line Leader

Brian Focht, Senior Counsel and Technology, Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & AI Regional Service Line Leader

“As the legal landscape continues to evolve, we’re proud to expand our services in key growth areas and appoint experienced leaders to guide these efforts,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “Maria, Olivia, Jade, and Brian bring deep knowledge and vision to their respective areas, and their leadership will ensure our clients receive forward-thinking, results-driven counsel.”

The addition of the Immigration and Technology, Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & AI Service Lines reflects Shumaker’s proactive, client-centric approach. These practice areas address some of the most pressing legal challenges businesses face today—from cross-border workforce mobility and compliance to data protection, digital risk, and artificial intelligence governance.

With a strong foundation of collaboration and strategic insight, Shumaker continues to expand its capabilities to support clients navigating complex regulatory environments, technological disruption, and global opportunities.

