Shumaker Appoints New Office Managing Partner in Four Offices

CHARLOTTE, NC; GREENVILLE SC; TAMPA, FL; TOLEDO, OH — The National law firm of Shumaker announced leadership changes in four offices, naming new office managing partners in Charlotte, NC; Greenville, SC; Tampa, FL: and Toledo, Ohio. Jaime Austrich will serve as the Tampa Managing Partner, Andrew S. Culicerto will serve as Charlotte and Greenville Managing Partner, and Sharon M. Fulop will serve as Toledo Managing Partner. All three also serve on Shumaker’s Management Committee.

In their role as Managing Partner, they will oversee the day-to-day operations and strategic direction of Shumaker, provide guidance and support to the firm’s attorneys, and ensure clients receive exceptional service.

“On behalf of the firm, I would like to congratulate these three outstanding individuals on their leadership appointments,” said Jennifer Compton, Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee. “We are grateful to Jaime, Andy, and Sharon for their willingness to take on this important leadership role in addition to their thriving practices. They are dedicated leaders who are committed to making a difference for our clients, firm, and the communities we serve.”

Jaime is a seasoned legal professional with a robust litigation practice. He has extensive experience in complex commercial disputes and multi-party litigation arising from mergers and acquisitions, shareholder disputes, and other corporate control disputes. Jaime also represents national commercial landlords in all facets of their business, from complex contract and land use disputes to evictions and lease enforcement. In addition to these achievements, Jaime also serves as the Vice Chair of the Management Committee, playing a pivotal role in guiding strategic decisions and ensuring the overall success and growth of the firm. Jaime’s dual role exemplifies a commitment to excellence both in the courtroom and in the leadership of Shumaker.

Andy has not only been elected Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Charlotte, N.C, and Greenville, S.C. offices, but he was also recently elected to the firm’s Management Committee. In addition, he previously served as the firm’s Real Estate, Construction and Development Business Sector Co-Chair. Practicing law for more than two decades, Andy devotes the majority of his time to representing clients serving the construction industry and other complex business disputes.

A lifelong resident of Toledo, Sharon has a deep connection to the community she calls home. As a sought-after real estate law attorney, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. Regarded as a leader in the firm, Sharon continues to serve on the firm-wide Management Committee, where she has been a member since 2019. She also previously served in leadership positions at Shumaker, including Chair of the Real Estate Service Line, Chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee, and Chair of the Hiring and Development Committee. Sharon’s dedication to her hometown and her exceptional legal acumen make her a valuable asset, bridging the gap between the complexities of the law and the unique needs of Toledo’s vibrant community.

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.