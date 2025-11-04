Shumaker Attorney Alia A. Kadri Appointed to Toledo Bar Association Board of Directors

Alia’s appointment to the Board reflects her ongoing commitment to advancing the profession and supporting the local legal community.

TOLEDO, OH – Shumaker Associate Alia A. Kadri has been appointed to the Toledo Bar Association (TBA) Board of Directors, where she joins fellow board members in providing outstanding service to its members and assisting them in serving both the legal profession and the broader community.

Alia’s appointment to the Board reflects her ongoing commitment to advancing the profession and supporting the local legal community. Earlier this year, she was also appointed to the Toledo Bar Association’s Grievance Committee, which is responsible for receiving, investigating, and prosecuting complaints of attorney misconduct. The Committee plays a critical role in upholding the integrity of the legal profession and may recommend sanctions against attorneys who violate the Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct.

At Shumaker, Alia is a member of the firm’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line, where she represents clients in complex business and commercial matters. She provides strategic counsel on a wide range of legal issues, including contract disputes and property-related matters.

“Alia’s appointment to the TBA Board of Directors is a testament to her professionalism, integrity, and dedication to the legal community,” said Reed Hauptman, Toledo Managing Partner and Management Committee Member. “We are proud to see her continue to make a positive impact both within the firm and throughout the Toledo legal community.”

