Shumaker Attorney Michael J. Class Named 2026 Greater Akron Chamber 30 for the Future Honoree

Dedicated to helping others in the study of law, Michael serves as a consultant for The Ohio State University mock trial team and as an Assistant Coach of the Jackson High School Mock Trial team.

AKRON, OH — Shumaker attorney Michael J. Class has been selected by the Greater Akron Chamber as a member of the 2026 class of 30 for the Future. This year’s class marks the 20th anniversary of the awards program, which recognizes emerging leaders whose vision, talent, and commitment are making a lasting impact on Greater Akron.

Since 2007, the Greater Akron Chamber has celebrated 600 professionals ages 25 to 39 whose leadership and accomplishments have helped strengthen the region. The 2026 honorees continue that tradition, reflecting the strength and breadth of the region’s business community—from professionals carrying forward the legacy of organizations that have long been pillars of the community to those helping build and grow companies that are investing in the region and driving its future success.

Michael is an associate in Shumaker’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line, where he focuses on insurance recovery. He regularly works with policyholders in complex recovery efforts under property, commercial liability, and business interruption policies, among others, from the inception of a claim through final settlement. He also assists businesses and individuals in contractual disputes, including matters involving employment contracts, residential construction, landlord-tenant agreements, non-compete and non-solicitation agreements, state and federal appeals, and alternative-dispute forums.

Dedicated to helping others in the study of law, Michael serves as a consultant for The Ohio State University mock trial team and as an Assistant Coach of the Jackson High School Mock Trial team.

“Michael’s selection as a 30 for the Future honoree is a well-deserved recognition of his talent, dedication, and commitment to both his clients and the Greater Akron community,” said Amanda Leffler, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Akron office. “He brings a thoughtful, solutions-focused approach to complex insurance recovery matters, and his service to students through mock trial reflects the kind of leadership and mentorship this award is meant to celebrate.”

“I am honored to be included among this outstanding group of leaders who are helping shape the future of Greater Akron,” Michael said. “I am grateful to the Greater Akron Chamber for this recognition and proud to contribute to a region where collaboration, service, and innovation are valued.”

In addition to his client work, Michael was selected to the 2026 Ohio Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers magazine, a distinction recognizing attorneys who have demonstrated professional achievement and peer recognition.

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