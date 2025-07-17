Shumaker Attorneys Recognized on Forbes “Best-In-State Lawyers” List, Reflecting Firm’s Strength Across the Carolinas 

“Andy and G.P.’s recognitions by Forbes are well-deserved and reflect the exceptional talent that defines our firm,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner & Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker.

CHARLOTTE, NC; CHARLESTON, S.C. — Andrew S. Culicerto, Charlotte and Greenville Managing Partner and Management Committee Member, and G.P. Diminich, Charleston Managing Partner and Wealth Strategies Regional Service Line Leader, have been named to the Forbes “Best-In-State Lawyers” list. Andy has been recognized in North Carolina for his work in Construction Litigation, while G.P. was honored in South Carolina in the area of Private Wealth. These accolades emphasize Shumaker’s growing reputation and deep bench of talent across the Carolinas, where the firm continues to deliver high-level counsel and results across a range of industries and legal disciplines.

Andy represents clients in construction litigation, complex commercial disputes, contract drafting and negotiations, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) compliance, arbitration, and general litigation. Licensed in both North and South Carolina, he devotes a significant portion of his practice to construction matters and is an active member of numerous construction trade organizations throughout the region. He is a former board member of the Carolinas Associated General Contractors (AGC), reflecting his strong industry connections and practical legal insight.

G.P. is a Certified Specialist in Taxation Law and a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning & Probate Law, designations awarded by the Supreme Court of South Carolina. He is a Fellow in both the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and American College of Tax Counsel. Recognized in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide (2018–2024) for his work in estate planning, trust and estate administration, and private wealth strategies, G.P. is known for his ability to guide individuals, families, and business owners through complex financial matters with clarity and care, He has built a practice centered on trust, discretion, and long-term impact.

“Andy and G.P.’s recognitions by Forbes are well-deserved and reflect the exceptional talent that defines our firm,” said Jennifer Compton, Managing Partner & Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “Their leadership and legal acumen exemplify the strength and depth of our team across the Carolinas. We’re proud to see their hard work and dedication honored on such a respected national platform.”

The Forbes “Best-In-State Lawyers” list was developed through a rigorous, multistage process of editorial research, peer and client feedback, and evaluation by an independent advisory board of legal experts. The list highlights attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in their fields and a strong commitment to serving their clients and communities.

To learn more about G.P., Andy, and Shumaker's services across the Carolinas, please visit Shumaker's website.

