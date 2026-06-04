Shumaker Attorneys Samantha Regala and Reinaldo Gomez de la Vega Graduate from Tampa Connection

“We are incredibly proud of Samantha and Reinaldo for their commitment to leadership and community involvement through Tampa Connection,” said Jaime Austrich, Tampa Managing Partner.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker attorneys Samantha Regala and Reinaldo Gomez de la Vega have graduated from the 2026 class of Tampa Connection, a leadership development program dedicated to strengthening the Tampa Bay community through civic engagement, relationship building, and professional growth.

Tampa Connection exposes its class members to leadership development, social, and community service opportunities. At the core of Tampa Connection’s mission and class experience are three foundational principles: leadership, relationships, and community. Throughout the year, participants engage in activities designed to foster these principles while learning to become effective leaders and active community members.

As part of the program’s service component, Samantha’s team partnered with Friends of the Riverwalk, while Reinaldo worked alongside the Tampa Bay Tech Apprentice Network.

“We are incredibly proud of Samantha and Reinaldo for their commitment to leadership and community involvement through Tampa Connection,” said Jaime Austrich, Tampa Managing Partner, Management Committee Member at Shumaker. “Their participation reflects the values that are central to Shumaker’s culture—building strong relationships, serving our communities, and developing leaders who make a meaningful impact both professionally and personally.”

Samantha is an associate in Shumaker’s Intellectual Property Service Line, where she focuses on transactional and litigation intellectual property matters, including trademarks, patents, and copyrights. She is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office and has experience drafting federal trademark applications, as well as handling mergers and acquisitions and corporate matters.

During law school, Samantha served as a law clerk and interned with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida in the Civil Litigation Department.

Reinaldo is an associate in the firm’s Corporate, Tax, & Transactions Service Line, where he advises clients on mergers and acquisitions, financing, and securities transactions. He works with individuals and businesses of all sizes, providing strategic and practical counsel tailored to each client’s goals. Reinaldo represents clients across a broad range of industries, including construction, technology, and professional services, as well as highly regulated sectors such as health care and insurance. His experience allows him to navigate complex business and regulatory environments with precision and efficiency.

Beyond his legal practice, Reinaldo remains actively involved in the business and legal communities as a member of the Business Law Section of The Florida Bar, the Tampa Bay Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth, and the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

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