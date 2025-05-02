Shumaker Continues Growth of Its Intellectual Property and Technology Service Line with the Addition of Laura Pasternak 

Prior to joining Shumaker, Laura spent over seven years practicing in the IP group of a prominent New York law firm, where she focused on trademark and copyright enforcement in both state and federal courts.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Shumaker continues the growth of its Intellectual Property and Technology Service Line with the addition of Laura Pasternak, who joins the firm as an Associate. Laura’s experience strengthens the firm’s ability to meet the evolving needs of clients in today’s innovation-driven economy.

With extensive experience in intellectual property (IP) portfolio management and litigation, Laura advises clients on brand protection strategies, complex IP disputes, and the strategic management of IP assets to help maximize their long-term value.

Prior to joining Shumaker, Laura spent over seven years practicing in the IP group of a prominent New York law firm, where she focused on trademark and copyright enforcement in both state and federal courts. Her work has spanned a wide range of industries, supporting clients through all stages of brand and content protection.

“As businesses increasingly rely on intellectual property as a core asset, Laura’s experience and insight are a valuable addition to our team,” said Patrick Horne, Shumaker Partner and Intellectual Property and Technology National Service Line Leader. “She brings both legal skill and a deep understanding of brand strategy.”

A native Spanish speaker, Laura offers strategic counsel to a diverse client base, helping clients protect their innovations and brands in an increasingly global marketplace.

