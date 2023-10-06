Shumaker Empowering Change: Launch of Literacy Initiative Aims to Impact 100,000+ Lives

As part of the program launch, Shumaker welcomes individuals, businesses, and institutions to join their team and have a hand in creating a lasting impact.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker is thrilled to announce the launch of its forward-thinking Make a Difference through Literacy Initiative, dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals through the power of words. Committed to fostering positive change, Shumaker aims to improve literacy for more than 100,000 individuals – from children to the elderly – by 2025 as part of the firm’s centennial celebration.

Click here to download video of the literacy initiative launch.

In a world where literacy is a vital tool for success and confidence, Shumaker recognizes the need to address literacy gaps and ensure that everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. According to the 2022 National Assessment for Educational Progress (NAEP) – the “Nation’s Report Card” – in Reading, only 32 percent of fourth graders in the U.S. are reading at a proficient level, and only 29 percent of eighth graders in the U.S. are reading at or above a proficient level.

“We believe that harnessing the power of words through literacy is the cornerstone of positive change,” stated Jennifer Compton, Chair of Shumaker’s Management Committee and Sarasota Managing Partner. “Our literacy initiative is a concerted effort to break down barriers, ignite curiosity, stop cycles of dysfunction and empower individuals to shape their own destinies. By delivering the power of words to more than 100,000 lives, we are sowing the seeds of a brighter future for all of our communities.”

The foundation of this initiative is structured around Shumaker’s commitment to making a difference in our communities since 1925, aligning with the firm’s core mission to be a positive and impactful difference maker for clients and in the communities it serves.

Through community partnerships, employee engagement, and the gift of time, Shumaker will implement a multifaceted approach to promote literacy within the communities it serves. The program will offer tailored learning resources, mentorship, and engaging activities designed to make reading and learning a captivating experience for participants of all ages.

As part of the program launch, Shumaker welcomes individuals, businesses, and institutions to join their team and have a hand in creating a lasting impact. Activities will include reading books to elementary school kids and senior citizens, homework help for middle schoolers, delivering books to the underserved and setting up free libraries in local parks.

“Volunteers, donors, and advocates are crucial partners with Shumaker in the journey to transform lives and build a stronger, better-educated community. The sky is the limit, and the only limit is our own imagination,” Jennifer said.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.