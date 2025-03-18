Shumaker Enhances Bankruptcy Capabilities with the Addition of Julia C. G. Ferreira  

Julia’s love for connecting with people and experiencing new cultures fuels her dynamic and engaging approach to her legal practice.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Shumaker is thrilled to announce that Julia C.G. Ferreira has joined the Litigation and Disputes Service Line in its Charlotte office. With her extensive experience in corporate matters—including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), corporate restructuring, and business contracts—as well as a strong passion for negotiation and advocacy, Julia enhances the firm’s capabilities in complex bankruptcy and restructuring matters, guiding clients through challenging financial situations.

“With her exceptional background in complex international business law, Julia will bring a unique and valuable perspective to Shumaker’s bankruptcy practice,” said Steve Meckler, Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader. “Her experience and solutions-driven mindset are a value added to our clients.”

Julia has represented both buyers and sellers in high-value transactions, with a special focus on the agribusiness, education, and health care sectors, and has advised on numerous significant transactions, including the sale of a manufacturing company for Brazilian Real (BRL) 140 million, a strategic joint venture between a major health care group and a hospital, and the consolidation of investment theses for leading Brazilian private equity firms. She has also played a key role in structuring digital ecosystems in the dairy and heavy transport industries, assisting investors in developing innovative business models.

Her impressive educational background includes an LL.M. from the University of Chicago, where she was awarded the prestigious Ann Watson Barber Outstanding Service Award. Julia also holds an LL.M. in Business Law from the Brazilian Institute for Capital Markets (IBMEC/MG), with coursework at Columbia Law School, and a law degree from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), including a semester abroad at the University of Porto, Portugal.

