Shumaker Expands its Team: Welcomes Seven New Lawyers to Fuel Continued Growth 

The new additions will further strengthen the firm’s ability to navigate complex legal challenges and deliver innovative solutions.

COLUMBUS, OH — Shumaker, a prominent leader in providing exceptional legal services, proudly announces the addition of seven lawyers to its team. Six new associates and one staff attorney join the firm across various practices, bolstering the firm’s capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-tier legal counsel to clients.

As the demand for comprehensive legal expertise continues to rise, Shumaker remains dedicated to meeting and exceeding the needs of its diverse clientele. The new additions will further strengthen the firm’s ability to navigate complex legal challenges and deliver innovative solutions.

The seven new attorneys include Michael C. Bilirakis, Matthew D. Hohman, Charles H. King, Hope J. Luther, Joshua A. Magnussen, Francis Morency, and Thomas L. Rockhill. They join various practice areas, including corporate, tax, and transactions; real estate and development; labor, employment, and benefits; and litigation and disputes law. They have already begun collaborating with the firm’s seasoned attorneys to drive positive outcomes for clients.

“Our firm is delighted to welcome these talented individuals to our team,” said Jennifer Compton, Shumaker Management Committee Chair. “Their unique backgrounds, combined with their focus in different areas of law, align perfectly with our commitment to providing comprehensive legal services that cater to our clients’ diverse needs.”

Shumaker has built a reputation for excellence, and this strategic expansion underscores its ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled legal services. The firm’s continued growth and dedication to attracting top legal talent position it as a premier destination for clients seeking sophisticated legal counsel.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.