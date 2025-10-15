Shumaker Expands Private Investment Funds Capabilities with Addition of Nicholas E. Federici

His work extends across investment advisers employing diverse strategies and asset classes, including public and private equity, debt, credit, commodities, futures, venture capital, real estate, and cryptocurrency.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker has added accomplished private funds attorney Nicholas “Nick” E. Federici to its Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line, strengthening the firm’s capabilities in the private investment funds and alternative investments industries.

“Nick’s addition enhances Shumaker’s ability to guide clients through the increasingly sophisticated world of private funds and alternative investments,” said Will Blair, Partner and Corporate, Tax & Transactions Regional Service Line Leader. “His unique combination of market experience and legal experience makes him an invaluable advisor to our clients.”

Nick is recognized for his ability to combine financial acumen, regulatory knowledge, and structuring creativity—a rare mix of skills that makes private investment funds lawyers uniquely valuable to their clients. His practice centers on guiding sponsors and investors through the structuring, formation, and ongoing operation of U.S.-based and offshore private funds and investment vehicles, including private equity funds, hedge funds, hybrid funds, fund of funds, special purpose vehicles, and managed accounts.

With deep experience counseling fund sponsors and their investors, Nick advises on the selection and organization of sophisticated private fund structures—stand-alone funds, master-feeder funds, mini-master funds, multiple series funds, and fund of funds—domiciled in the United States and in leading offshore jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands. His work extends across investment advisers employing diverse strategies and asset classes, including public and private equity, debt, credit, commodities, futures, venture capital, real estate, and cryptocurrency. He also regularly navigates clients through securities compliance and regulatory issues connected to private funds, private placements, and other private securities offerings.

“Nick embodies the kind of forward-thinking talent that defines Shumaker,” said Shumaker Partner Nick Horner. “His experience will allow us to continue delivering innovative, business-minded solutions across the investment landscape.”

Before joining Shumaker, Nick was a partner and co-chair of the private investment funds practice at a New York City law firm and practiced at firms in New York and Connecticut. His perspective is further informed by his early career as a proprietary securities trader, providing him with a unique, market-driven understanding of client needs and strategies.

“I am excited to join Shumaker’s talented team and contribute to the firm’s strong reputation for client service,” said Nick. “Private funds work requires a balance of vision, precision, and practicality, and I look forward to helping our clients structure investment vehicles that not only meet regulatory demands but also support their long-term strategies for growth and success.”

