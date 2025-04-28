Shumaker Expands Professional Liability Team with Addition of Matthew T. DeSafey 

He is committed to achieving favorable outcomes for clients while safeguarding their professional reputations in the face of complex legal challenges.

CHARLOTTE, NC —Matthew T. DeSafey has joined Shumaker as an Associate in its Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where he will be a key member of the Professional Liability team.

A tenacious advocate, Matthew focuses his practice on defending health care providers in medical malpractice lawsuits across North Carolina’s state and federal courts. He is committed to achieving favorable outcomes for clients while safeguarding their professional reputations in the face of complex legal challenges.

“Matthew brings valuable courtroom experience and a sharp litigation skill set that will serve our clients well,” said Steve Meckler, Partner and Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader. “His background as both a prosecutor and civil litigator adds a depth of insight to our team.”

Before joining Shumaker, Matthew served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, where he prosecuted a wide array of criminal cases involving drug trafficking, firearms offenses, and armed robbery. This role provided him with extensive trial experience and a strong foundation in advocating on behalf of the public interest.

Following his time as a prosecutor, Matthew transitioned into private practice as in-house counsel for a major national auto insurer. In that role, he represented insured clients through all stages of civil litigation, further honing his skills as a litigator.

Matthew is admitted to practice in North Carolina and is an active member of both the North Carolina and Mecklenburg County Bar Associations.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.