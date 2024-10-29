Shumaker Expands Talent with the Addition of Anna C. Irving and Larissa M. Jackson to Key Practice Areas 

Both new additions bring diverse legal experience and a commitment to providing quality client service.

SARASOTA, FL — As Shumaker continues to expand its reach and deepen its talent pool, the firm welcomes two new associates, Anna C. Irving and Larissa M. Jackson.

Anna joins Shumaker as a member of the Real Estate and Development Service Line. With a keen eye for detail, Anna represents clients in commercial and residential real estate transactions, including property acquisition, disposition, leasing, financing, and development, making her an essential addition to the team as the real estate market continues to evolve.

“We are fortunate to have Anna join our team. Her legal acumen, paired with the practical experience she gained during law school as a law clerk for a Fortune 500 construction and engineering firm, make her a great addition to the firm,” said Jan Pitchford, Partner and Real Estate and Development Regional Service Line Leader.

Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line is strengthened by Larissa’s client-focused approach and commitment to achieving optimal outcomes. Beyond her litigation practice, Larissa is known for her dedication to giving back, having earned the Pro Bono and Public Service Certificate for her volunteer work with organizations such as Texas Free Legal Answers, Disability Works Texas, and the Afghan Refugee Project. As a member of the Phi Delta Phi Legal Honor Society and the Military Spouse JD Network, Larissa brings a deep sense of service and excellence to her legal work.

“Larissa’s skills, dedication, and unique perspectives will enhance our ability to serve our clients and communities,” said Mark Hildreth, Partner and Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader. “Her values and public service work align perfectly with Shumaker’s commitment to giving back to the communities in which we serve.”

