Shumaker Expands Tampa Office with Two New Associates in Key Service Lines 

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker continues to grow its Tampa office with the addition of two new associates, Marisa A. Infante and Chase M. Robinson, who join the firm’s Corporate, Tax & Transactions and Litigation & Disputes Service Lines, respectively.

A member of the Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line, Marisa brings a hardworking and detail-oriented approach to guiding clients through the wide range of legal matters involved in running a business.

Before her legal career, Marisa worked in archaeology and participated in two international excavations—Poggio Colla in Italy and Olynthos in Greece. This experience sharpened her creativity and curiosity, traits that now strengthen her work as an attorney.

She was also a Shumaker Summer Associate in 2024 and previously interned with Magistrate Judge Wilson in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Chase joins Shumaker’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line, where he represents clients in a wide variety of matters, working diligently and strategically to achieve favorable outcomes.

In law school, he served as an Articles Editor for the Journal of Law and Public Policy, worked as a Research Assistant for Professor Cook, served as a Teaching Assistant in criminal law, and competed with—and later coached—his school’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Team in arbitration competitions.

“Marisa and Chase embody the talent, drive, and creativity that define Shumaker’s culture,” said Jaime Austrich, Shumaker’s Tampa Managing Partner and Management Committee Member. “As we continue to grow strategically across service lines, their addition strengthens our ability to deliver innovative and effective solutions for our clients.”

Shumaker has seen significant growth across its service lines, reflecting the firm’s commitment to meeting client needs with a deep bench of attorneys who are not only skilled but also passionate about their work.

