Shumaker Expands Technology and Litigation Bench with Addition of Mark Lehman

Mark brings a dynamic and forward-looking practice that spans civil litigation, information technology (IT) disputes, and complex commercial disputes, along with a broad range of general IT matters.

TAMPA, FL — As technology continues to redefine the legal landscape, Shumaker has added Partner Mark Lehman to its Litigation & Disputes and Technology, Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & AI Service Lines, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to meeting the demands of a digital-first world.

“Mark strengthens our litigation bench with an ability to handle disputes that sit at the intersection of business, technology, and the law,” said Jeff Fabian, Partner and Litigation & Disputes Service Line Lead at Shumaker. “His experience navigating complex commercial conflicts and technical evidence positions him to deliver the strategic advocacy our clients expect when the stakes are high.”

Mark brings a dynamic and forward-looking practice that spans civil litigation, information technology (IT) disputes, and complex commercial disputes, along with a broad range of general IT matters. With a strong foundation in both technology and dispute resolution, he is well-positioned to guide clients through increasingly sophisticated legal and regulatory challenges.

A Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US), Mark offers nearly a decade of hands-on experience advising clients on critical issues such as data privacy, data management, and cybersecurity. His work is grounded in a deep understanding of the technological frameworks that underpin modern business operations, enabling him to deliver practical, business-focused solutions in a highly regulated and constantly evolving landscape.

“Mark’s addition reflects our commitment to building a future-ready legal team,” said Jade Davis, Partner and Technology, Data Privacy, Cybersecurity & AI Service Line Leader. “As technology continues to reshape every industry, having attorneys who understand both the legal and technical dimensions is essential. Mark enhances our ability to serve clients in areas that are only growing in importance.”

“Technology is no longer a niche area of the law—it is central to how every business operates,” said Mark. “I’m excited to join Shumaker and collaborate with a team that recognizes the long-term importance of data privacy, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI). Together, we’re well positioned to help clients stay ahead of both legal and technological change.”

With the increasing prevalence of data-driven operations, cybersecurity risks, and AI applications, Shumaker continues to expand its capabilities to meet client demand for sophisticated counsel in these critical areas.

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