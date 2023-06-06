Shumaker Law Firm Expands its Ohio Presence with Acquisition of Insurance Recovery Group 

As part of the acquisition, Shumaker will open an Akron office, where the attorneys will focus on insurance recovery cases throughout the United States.

COLUMBUS, OH – Shumaker, a nationally recognized law firm, has announced the acquisition of a team of experienced insurance recovery attorneys, expanding its presence in Ohio. The addition of these 12 partners, associates, paralegals, and an e-discovery manager will provide a significant boost to Shumaker’s insurance recovery practice, an area of law that has been rapidly growing over the past few years.

“As natural disasters, cyber attacks, and other catastrophic events continue to impact businesses, the demand for insurance recovery services has increased exponentially. At Shumaker, we are committed to delivering exceptional legal services that meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said Jennifer Compton, Chair of the Management Committee at Shumaker. “Our new colleagues bring a wealth of experience to our insurance recovery practice and are well equipped to support our clients nationwide. We also are excited to expand our presence in Ohio with the addition of this excellent team.”

As part of the acquisition, Shumaker will open an Akron office, where the attorneys will focus on insurance recovery cases throughout the United States. The team includes the addition of Akron Managing Partner Amanda Leffler and Partners Stacy Berliner, Wes Lambert, Lucas Blower, Drew Miller, Joe Cole, and Joe Thacker; Associates Sarah Sears and Michael Class; Paralegals Evelyn Evans-Eck and Rebecca McCoy; and E-Discovery Manager Natalie Bargy. The acquisition is set to take place on May 15, 2023.

“This acquisition is a significant step in our strategy to expand our presence in key practice areas, such as insurance recovery,” said Columbus Office Managing Partner Mike O’Callaghan. “We look forward to the growth opportunities that this expansion will bring as we continue to make a positive and impactful difference for our clients and the communities we serve.”

“Shumaker has a deep bench of talented lawyers and has an outstanding reputation for client service,” Amanda said. “Our insurance recovery team is excited to join Shumaker’s collaborative culture and bring our decades of experience representing corporate policyholders in insurance matters to Shumaker and its clients.”

